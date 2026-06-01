India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Contingent: Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu Lead Squad - Full Athletes List For Glasgow

India will field a 191-member contingent, including 126 athletes, at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow
Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain headline India's squad across 14 disciplines
India aims to build on its 61-medal Birmingham 2022 performance in a reduced Glasgow Games programme
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain headline India's 126-member athlete contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2026, scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.
The Sports Ministry on Friday approved a 191-member Indian contingent, comprising 126 athletes and 51 team officials, for the Games. The Ministry, however, clarified that it would not bear the expenses of officials who are elected members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Committee.
The approved athlete contingent consists of 78 men and 48 women. The Ministry has also directed the contingent to submit a detailed report on its performance, along with action photographs, within 30 days of returning to India.
The Commonwealth Games return to Glasgow for the first time since 2014 but with a significantly reduced programme. The 23rd edition will feature only 10 sports, nine fewer than at Birmingham 2022, with competitions taking place across four venues within an eight-mile corridor.
The streamlined Glasgow Games programme comprises 10 sports and six para-sport events. India will field athletes in nine able-bodied sports and five para disciplines, including athletics, swimming, boxing, judo, weightlifting, artistic gymnastics, lawn bowls, track cycling, netball and 3x3 basketball.
Having won 61 medals at Birmingham 2022, India will face a different challenge this time as the reduced programme offers considerably fewer medal opportunities.
Neeraj Chopra leads India's athletics squad, which also features national record holders and international medallists such as Murali Sreeshankar, Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur and Tejaswin Shankar.
Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Mirabai Chanu spearheads the weightlifting team, while Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain leads the boxing contingent.
India Commonwealth Games 2026 Contingent
Athletics
Women: Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Pooja Singh (high jump), Manpreet Kaur (shot put), Seema Kaliramna (discus throw), Nidhi Rani (discus throw), Ravina (10000m race walk), Priyanka Goswami (10000m race walk), Rashdeep Kaur (400m, mixed 4x400m relay), Neeru Pathak (400m, mixed 4x400m relay), Ansa Babu (400m, mixed 4x400m relay).
Men: Gurindervir Singh (100m), Animesh Kujur (200m), Gulveer Singh (5000m, 10000m), Tejas Shirse (110m hurdles), Yashas Palaksha (400m hurdles), Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (400m hurdles), Sarvesh Kushare (high jump), Adarsh Ram (high jump), Dev Meena (pole vault), Kuldeep Kumar (pole vault), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Lokesh Sathyanathan (long jump), Praveen Chithravel (triple jump), Selva Prabhu (triple jump), Samardeep Singh Gill (shot put), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), Rohit Yadav (javelin throw), Yash Vir Singh (javelin throw), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), Vishal TK (400m, mixed 4x400m relay), Rajesh Ramesh (400m, mixed 4x400m relay).
Artistic Gymnastics
Women: Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshitaa Rewale, Protistha Samanta.
Men: Tapan Mohanty, Tapeshwarnath Das, Swatish KP, Satyajit Mondal.
Boxing
Women: Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).
Men: Jadumani Singh (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Aditya Pratap Singh (65kg), Sumit Kundu (70kg), Ankush (80kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), Narender Berwal (+90kg).
Lawn Bowls
Women: Nayan Moni Saikia (singles), Rupa Rani Tirkey (pairs – lead), Pinki (pairs – skip), Reshma Kumari (reserve).
Men: Putul Sonowal (singles), Navneet Singh (pairs – lead), Dinesh Kumar (pairs – skip), Sunil Bahadur (reserve).
Weightlifting
Women: Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (53kg), Bindyarani Devi (58kg), Harjinder Kaur (69kg), Sanjana (77kg), Martina Devi (+86kg).
Men: Rishikanta Singh (60kg), M Raja (65kg), Ajaya Babu (79kg), Dilbag Singh (94kg), Lovepreet Singh (+110kg).
Judo
Women: Asmita Dey (48kg), Shraddha Kadubal Chopade (52kg), Yamini Mourya (57kg), Unnati Sharma (63kg), Inunganbi Takhellambam (70kg), Ishroop Narang (78kg), Tulika Maan (+78kg).
Men: Harsh Singh (60kg), Rohit Basir Majgul (66kg), Arun Kumar (73kg), Harsh Tokas (81kg), Karanjit Maan (90kg), Avtar Singh (100kg), Yash Ghangas (+100kg).
Swimming
Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar.
Track Cycling
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakram, Dinesh Kumar, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem, Harshveer Singh Sekhon.
Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 (Women)
Women: Reena Rameshchandra Gupta, Irengbam Ritu Chanu, Minakshi Harichandra Jadhav, Laxmi Rayappa Rayannavar.
Para Powerlifting
Women: Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi, Kasthuri Rajamani.
Men: Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar, Sudhir, Jhandu Kumar.