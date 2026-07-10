FIFA World Cup 2026: Disorder Erupts in London Following France Vs Morocco Quarter-Final Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Violent disorder broke out on London’s Edgware Road following France's FIFA World Cup victory over Morocco, resulting in multiple arrests and the hospitalisation of a police officer struck by a glass bottle

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026, MAR Vs FRA, AP
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, right greets the referee crew of referee Facundo Tello, center, assistant referees Juan Pablo Belatti and Gabriel Chade, fourth official Dario Herrera and reserve assistant referee Cristian Navarro, all five from Argentina, before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Summary of this article

  • London clashes during France-Morocco celebrations left one officer hospitalized and several arrested

  • Post-match disorder in the UK has sparked a spike in domestic abuse and hate crime reports

  • A teenager tragically died in a road accident during celebratory unrest in France

A police officer was hospitalized with a head injury and four individuals were arrested following scenes of violent disorder on London’s Edgware Road late Thursday night. The unrest occurred in the wake of France’s 2–0 victory over Morocco in a World Cup quarter-final match.

Metropolitan Police were initially called to manage a large group congregating in the street and obstructing traffic. The situation rapidly deteriorated as the crowd began throwing glass bottles and setting off fireworks. In the ensuing clash, one officer was struck by a bottle and required emergency medical treatment. Following the deployment of additional riot police, the group eventually dispersed, and the road was reopened by 1:00 am.

The Metropolitan Police issued a firm statement condemning the violence, declaring that attacks on officers and public disorder will not be tolerated. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV and social media footage to identify and prosecute those involved.

This incident follows a series of reports from the UK Football Policing Unit regarding post-match behavior. Following England’s victory over Mexico earlier in the week, 223 related incidents were recorded across England and Wales, including 42 arrests, six hate crimes, and 32 reports of domestic abuse.

Tragedy also struck in France during the post-match celebrations. A 17-year-old girl died in Aulnoye-Aymeries, near Maubeuge, after falling from a truck. Emergency services reported that she was run over by the vehicle and declared dead at the scene. The driver has since been detained, while another witness was hospitalized in shock.

Related Content
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough. - AP/Steven Senne
France head coach Didier Deschamps talks to the media at a press conference ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
France's Kylian Mbappe scores the opening goal of his team during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Morocco players react after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Canada in Houston, July 4, 2026. - AP Photo/David J. Phillip

These events highlight a volatile period of fan activity surrounding the 2026 tournament, with authorities across both nations managing the significant public safety challenges posed by the high-stakes matches and the emotional intensity of the celebrations.

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