FIFA World Cup 2026: Disorder Erupts in London Following France Vs Morocco Quarter-Final Clash

London clashes during France-Morocco celebrations left one officer hospitalized and several arrested
Post-match disorder in the UK has sparked a spike in domestic abuse and hate crime reports
A teenager tragically died in a road accident during celebratory unrest in France
A police officer was hospitalized with a head injury and four individuals were arrested following scenes of violent disorder on London’s Edgware Road late Thursday night. The unrest occurred in the wake of France’s 2–0 victory over Morocco in a World Cup quarter-final match.
Metropolitan Police were initially called to manage a large group congregating in the street and obstructing traffic. The situation rapidly deteriorated as the crowd began throwing glass bottles and setting off fireworks. In the ensuing clash, one officer was struck by a bottle and required emergency medical treatment. Following the deployment of additional riot police, the group eventually dispersed, and the road was reopened by 1:00 am.
The Metropolitan Police issued a firm statement condemning the violence, declaring that attacks on officers and public disorder will not be tolerated. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV and social media footage to identify and prosecute those involved.
This incident follows a series of reports from the UK Football Policing Unit regarding post-match behavior. Following England’s victory over Mexico earlier in the week, 223 related incidents were recorded across England and Wales, including 42 arrests, six hate crimes, and 32 reports of domestic abuse.
Tragedy also struck in France during the post-match celebrations. A 17-year-old girl died in Aulnoye-Aymeries, near Maubeuge, after falling from a truck. Emergency services reported that she was run over by the vehicle and declared dead at the scene. The driver has since been detained, while another witness was hospitalized in shock.
These events highlight a volatile period of fan activity surrounding the 2026 tournament, with authorities across both nations managing the significant public safety challenges posed by the high-stakes matches and the emotional intensity of the celebrations.