BJP Fields Ex-TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik for Bengal Rajya Sabha Bypolls

The BJP has fielded former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik for the July 24 Rajya Sabha bypolls in West Bengal after inducting them into the party.
West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya described their induction as an "exception", saying the party remained opposed to admitting leaders associated with corruption.
Sushmita Dev accused the TMC of widespread corruption after joining the BJP, while the Election Commission has scheduled bypolls for the three seats vacated following their resignations.
The BJP on Thursday named former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik as its candidates for the July 24 Rajya Sabha bypolls in West Bengal, days after the three leaders joined the party.
The announcement came shortly after the trio were formally inducted into the BJP at the party's West Bengal headquarters in Salt Lake.
Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the TMC last month.
They were welcomed into the BJP by West Bengal unit president Samik Bhattacharya.
Earlier in the day, Bhattacharya had declined to confirm whether the three would be fielded in the bypolls, saying only, "Let the discussions continue."
BJP Calls Induction an 'Exception'
Defending the decision to induct former TMC leaders, Bhattacharya said the BJP's earlier stand against admitting leaders from the ruling party remained unchanged but described the latest move as an exceptional case.
"We had said the doors are closed for Trinamool leaders. We stand by that. But those who did not indulge in corruption, did not oppress people, did not sell jobs or snatch away people's rights were always welcome to join us in the fight against the TMC," he said.
Calling it "an exception that proves the rule", Bhattacharya said the experience of the three former parliamentarians would strengthen the BJP in West Bengal.
Sushmita Dev Targets TMC
After joining the BJP, Sushmita Dev accused her former party of widespread corruption.
"I realised only after joining the TMC how unbelievable the extent of corruption could be. My critics may point to many shortcomings, but nobody can say I was associated with corruption," she said.
Responding to questions about joining the BJP in Kolkata despite being based in Assam, Dev said the decision was taken by the party leadership.
"I could have enrolled digitally from home. But the leadership decided I should join here. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also told me I should respect the people of Bengal because they elected me to the Rajya Sabha twice," she said.
Bhattacharya said Dev would work for the BJP across the country.
Bhattacharya, meanwhile, downplayed the leaders' political past.
"Everyone has a past. Their only identity now is that they are BJP workers," he said.
Rajya Sabha Bypolls on July 24
The Election Commission recently announced bypolls for the three Rajya Sabha seats that fell vacant following the resignations of Dev, Ray and Baraik.
With the BJP officially nominating all three leaders, they will now contest the July 24 bypolls on the party's ticket in a bid to return to the Upper House.
Separately, the BJP's Central Election Committee approved the candidature of Satishbhai Govindbhai Patel from Manjalpur for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly by-election