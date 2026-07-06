TMC Submits Response to EC, Rejects Rebel Faction’s Claim as ‘Fraudulent’

The Mamata Banerjee faction has submitted a detailed reply to the ECI, rejecting the rebel group’s claim as ‘fraudulent’.
The loyalists have maintained that the party’s organisational committees remain valid till 2027 as per the TMC constitution.
The ECI is examining claims from both factions as the internal power struggle in the Trinamool Congress continues to deepen.
The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday submitted its detailed response to the Election Commission of India (ECI), rejecting the rival rebel group’s claim over the party and asserting that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) organisational committees remain valid till 2027 as per the party constitution.
Speaking to reporters after submitting the response, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the party had filed a “very detailed reply” to the Election Commission in response to a representation made by rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee.
The submission comes amid the deepening internal crisis in the TMC, with both the loyalist faction led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the rebel group submitting separate lists of office-bearers to the ECI. The Commission is now examining the claims to decide which faction gets to retain the official party name and the ‘Jora Gachhi’ symbol.
The loyalist camp has maintained that the party’s organisational structure remains intact under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership and that the rebel faction’s claim is “fraudulent” and without any legal basis. The rebels, on the other hand, have alleged that the current leadership has failed to hold proper organisational elections and has become undemocratic.
The ongoing power struggle in the TMC began after several senior leaders and MPs openly rebelled against Mamata Banerjee’s style of functioning, leading to a vertical split in the party. The submission of parallel lists of office-bearers has made the situation even more complicated for the Election Commission.
Political observers believe that the ECI’s eventual decision on this matter will have a major impact on West Bengal politics, especially ahead of the upcoming local body elections and the 2026 Assembly polls.
The Trinamool Congress has been the dominant political force in West Bengal since 2011. A formal split or derecognition of one faction could significantly alter the state’s political landscape.
Both sides are now awaiting the Election Commission’s verdict on the matter, with legal teams working to strengthen their respective claims.