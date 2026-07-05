Outlook Explains | Is Cricket's Incubation Period Shrinking? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And The New Selection Dilemma

"It all depends on, you know, what Vaibhav does today. I won't be surprised if he gets going from the first ball and, you know, everybody watching in India on television will be jumping. I mean, not, I don't mean jumping, but, you know, I mean, they'll all be elated because, look, he is India's baby now. He's, you know, I mean, not just Indian cricket, he's India's baby, and everybody wants their baby to do well," Sunil Gavaskar said on Sony Sports.