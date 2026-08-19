‘Hit A Six, We’ll Take You To IPL’: Jaiswal’s Mind Game Works As Sri Lanka Batter Throws Away Wicket - Watch

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As Niroshan Dickwella’s resistance began to frustrate the Indian players, Yashasvi Jaiswal came up with a plan to distract the batter

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The Jaiswal-Dickwella chat that stole the show
Photo: Video Screengrab

Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a brilliant act that contributed to India’s success in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday (August 19). The visitors needed six wickets on the final day to seal a 1-0 series lead, but the Sri Lankan batters made them toil hard before India eventually secured a 165-run victory.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha stitched together a 95-run partnership for the fifth wicket, before Niroshan

Dickwella’s fighting half-century further aided Sri Lanka’s recovery after a top-order collapse.

As Dickwella’s resistance began to frustrate the Indian players, Jaiswal came up with a plan to distract the batter. In the 60th over of Sri Lanka’s chase, Jaiswal poked at Dickwella, challenging him to replicate the shots he had played in the first innings.

Here’s The Entire Conversation:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Come on, yaar! There were a lot of shots in the first innings. We need to see something.

Niroshan Dickwella: Yes?

YBJ: Yes, I want to see. Come on, hit him there (pointing to square leg region).

ND: No requirement. I have no power.

YBJ: You have power, do it!

ND: Take me to IPL, then I will hit.

YBJ: We will, 100 per cent. Come on, hit a six and I will take you to the IPL.

Although the chit-chat between both players was brief, the Sri Lanka batter probably had no idea that it was a trick to distract him that was spot on.

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Rain clouds loom over the sky as ground staff pull the covers over the field during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and KL Rahul run towards the same end as Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha ducks during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar celebrating with his teammates after getting a wicket on day 3 of India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up Test in Colombo - X/BCCI
Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella. - X | Sri Lanka Cricket

Dickwella went for a big shot in Krishna’s next over but only managed to edge the ball through to the wicketkeeper. He departed for 10 off 17 balls.

Jaiswal could not hide his delight after seeing his plan work, with his India teammates joining in the celebrations and appreciating the youngster’s clever mind games.

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