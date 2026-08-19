Record-Breaker Rishabh Pant: Team India Star Sets New Benchmark, Goes Past Kohli, Rohit

Rishabh Pant’s rapid half-century on Tuesday (August 18) afternoon not helped India mount pressure on Sri Lanka but also put the wicketkeeper-batter on the top of the list of Indian scorers in World Test Champion. After scoring 39 runs off 62 balls in the first innings, Pant followed it up with a brisk 66 off 69 deliveries in the second innings while batting at No. 5.