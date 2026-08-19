Record-Breaker Rishabh Pant: Team India Star Sets New Benchmark, Goes Past Kohli, Rohit

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Rishabh Pant became the highest run getter for India in the ICC world Test Championship, surpassing Shubman Gill

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Rishabh Pant in action during India vs Sri Lanka first Test in Galle
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Rishabh Pant’s rapid half-century on Tuesday (August 18) afternoon not helped India mount pressure on Sri Lanka but also put the wicketkeeper-batter on the top of the list of Indian scorers in World Test Champion. After scoring 39 runs off 62 balls in the first innings, Pant followed it up with a brisk 66 off 69 deliveries in the second innings while batting at No. 5.

The knock on Tuesday took Pant's WTC tally to 2,885 runs from 73 innings in 41 matches. He surpassed Indian skipper Shubman Gill who has accumulated 2,867 runs in 41 WTC matches. Gill managed scores of 16 and 8 in the two innings of the Galle Test.

Pant and Gill now occupy the top two spots among India's highest run-scorers in WTC history. Former captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batting stalwart Virat Kohli complete the top five.

PlayerSpanMatchesInningsRunsBest ScoreAverage100s50s4s6s
Rishabh Pant2019-20264173288514641.8161731480
Shubman Gill2020-20264175286726942.1610832146
Rohit Sharma2019-20244069271621241.159832256
Ravindra Jadeja2019-202649752632175*41.7751825042
Virat Kohli2019-202546792617254*35.3651129611
Yashasvi Jaiswal2023-202629552543214*47.9871331745
KL Rahul2019-20263464226513737.1361027219

Overall, England Test captain Joe Root remains the highest run-scorer in WTC history. Root has amassed 6,651 runs in 77 matches and will look to become the first batter to reach the 7,000-run mark in the competition during England's upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan, which begins on August 19 at Headingley in Leeds.

PLAYERCOUNTRYTIME SPANMATCHESINNINGSRUNS
Joe RootEngland2019-2026771426651
Steve SmithAustralia2019-2026601054679
Marnus LabuschagneAustralia2019-2026591084516
Travis HeadAustralia2019-202658993968
Ben StokesEngland2019-2026641173857
Usman KhawajaAustralia2019-202647883464
Babar AzamPakistan2019-202641763437
Zak CrawleyEngland2020-2026571053314
Kane WilliamsonNew Zealand2019-202632583025
Harry BrookEngland2022-202634602999
Ollie PopeEngland2020-202554972993
Tom LathamNew Zealand2019-202645832979
Rishabh PantIndia2019-202641732885
Shubman GillIndia2020-202641752867

Australia's Steve Smith sits second on the all-time WTC run-scoring charts with 4,679 runs, underlining the dominance of the modern era's premier batters in the championship.

Related Content
null - Photo: Associated Press
India's captain Shubman Gill during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India's captain Shubman Gill speaks during a media briefing a day ahead of the first cricket test match against Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026 - X/BCCI
Indian players during the India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up Test in Colombo - X/BCCI

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