Record-Breaker Rishabh Pant: Team India Star Sets New Benchmark, Goes Past Kohli, Rohit

Rishabh Pant’s rapid half-century on Tuesday (August 18) afternoon not helped India mount pressure on Sri Lanka but also put the wicketkeeper-batter on the top of the list of Indian scorers in World Test Champion. After scoring 39 runs off 62 balls in the first innings, Pant followed it up with a brisk 66 off 69 deliveries in the second innings while batting at No. 5.
The knock on Tuesday took Pant's WTC tally to 2,885 runs from 73 innings in 41 matches. He surpassed Indian skipper Shubman Gill who has accumulated 2,867 runs in 41 WTC matches. Gill managed scores of 16 and 8 in the two innings of the Galle Test.
Pant and Gill now occupy the top two spots among India's highest run-scorers in WTC history. Former captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batting stalwart Virat Kohli complete the top five.
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Best Score
|Average
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Rishabh Pant
|2019-2026
|41
|73
|2885
|146
|41.81
|6
|17
|314
|80
|Shubman Gill
|2020-2026
|41
|75
|2867
|269
|42.16
|10
|8
|321
|46
|Rohit Sharma
|2019-2024
|40
|69
|2716
|212
|41.15
|9
|8
|322
|56
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2019-2026
|49
|75
|2632
|175*
|41.77
|5
|18
|250
|42
|Virat Kohli
|2019-2025
|46
|79
|2617
|254*
|35.36
|5
|11
|296
|11
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|2023-2026
|29
|55
|2543
|214*
|47.98
|7
|13
|317
|45
|KL Rahul
|2019-2026
|34
|64
|2265
|137
|37.13
|6
|10
|272
|19
Overall, England Test captain Joe Root remains the highest run-scorer in WTC history. Root has amassed 6,651 runs in 77 matches and will look to become the first batter to reach the 7,000-run mark in the competition during England's upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan, which begins on August 19 at Headingley in Leeds.
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|TIME SPAN
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|Joe Root
|England
|2019-2026
|77
|142
|6651
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|2019-2026
|60
|105
|4679
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|2019-2026
|59
|108
|4516
|Travis Head
|Australia
|2019-2026
|58
|99
|3968
|Ben Stokes
|England
|2019-2026
|64
|117
|3857
|Usman Khawaja
|Australia
|2019-2026
|47
|88
|3464
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|2019-2026
|41
|76
|3437
|Zak Crawley
|England
|2020-2026
|57
|105
|3314
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|2019-2026
|32
|58
|3025
|Harry Brook
|England
|2022-2026
|34
|60
|2999
|Ollie Pope
|England
|2020-2025
|54
|97
|2993
|Tom Latham
|New Zealand
|2019-2026
|45
|83
|2979
|Rishabh Pant
|India
|2019-2026
|41
|73
|2885
|Shubman Gill
|India
|2020-2026
|41
|75
|2867
Australia's Steve Smith sits second on the all-time WTC run-scoring charts with 4,679 runs, underlining the dominance of the modern era's premier batters in the championship.