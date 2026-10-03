'Ankho Ko Chasmay Ki Zarurat Hai': Internet Trolls Saim Ayub After Two Back-To-Back Catch Drops In Asian Games Final

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 3 October 2026 12:25 pm

Saim Ayub’s two dropped catches in the fifth over of the powerplay drew online mockery during the Asian Games final between India and Pakistan. Pakistan missed chances to dismiss Abhishek and skipper Shreyas Iyer, and India capitalised as Abhishek raced to a 20-ball half-century in a high-pressure contest.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 3 October 2026 12:25 pm

Saim Ayub dropped two catches in the final | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)