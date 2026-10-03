Pranavi Urs Scripts History With Asian Games 2026 First-Ever Women’s Golf Gold, India Win Team Silver

Pranavi Urs made history by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an Asian Games individual gold medal, finishing at 15-under 265
She bounced back from a triple bogey on the third hole with three birdies to reclaim the lead and win by one stroke
India also won team silver, with Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar finishing behind China
Pranavi Urs produced a stunning comeback in the final round to make history at the Asian Games on Saturday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the continental showpiece.
The 23-year-old from Mysuru started the final round at Kasugai Country Club’s East Course with a three-shot advantage after reaching 15-under 195 overnight. But what appeared to be a comfortable position quickly turned into a major test when she carded a triple bogey on the third hole.
The mistake brought China’s Ruoning Yin back into contention. Yin picked up a birdie on the same hole, while Singapore’s Shannon Xuan Yin Tan, who began the day three shots behind Pranavi, also remained in the medal fight despite dropping shots on two of the first three holes.
Pranavi responded in emphatic fashion.
She settled herself after the early setback and began clawing back the advantage with birdies on the sixth, 10th and 13th holes. Those gains put her back on top of the leaderboard, setting up a tense finish.
The Indian eventually closed out the round with an even-par 70 to finish at 15-under 265 overall, one stroke clear of her closest challengers.
The victory marks India's first women's individual golf gold at the Asian Games. It is also the country's first gold in the men's or women's individual golf event since Shiv Kapur won the men's title in 2002.
Pranavi's breakthrough has been built over years of development in the sport. She first picked up golf at the age of six after watching her father and brother play at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru.
She progressed through the junior and amateur ranks before winning the Singha World Junior Championship in Thailand in 2018 and the All India Junior Girls Championship.
She turned professional in 2020 and subsequently established herself on the domestic and international circuits.
Pranavi represented India at the Hangzhou Asian Games, held in 2023, competing in both the individual and team events. She has since featured regularly on the Ladies European Tour, with a third-place finish at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España in 2024 among her notable results.
Pranavi, Aditi and Diksha secure team silver
Pranavi's individual triumph was complemented by another medal for India in the women's team competition.
The Indian trio of Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar finished second behind China to claim the silver medal.
Aditi produced India's best score of the final round with a 67, while Diksha returned a 77. The two best scores from each round counted towards the team total, with India finishing on 14-under 546.
China dominated the team standings with a total of 22-under 538 to take gold. Pranavi's gold, combined with the team silver, made it a landmark day for Indian women's golf at the Asian Games.