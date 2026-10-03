Kumkum Mohod scripted history, winning India’s first individual women’s recurve gold at the Asian Games after a dramatic shoot-off against South Korea’s Oh Yejin
Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games golf gold, finishing at 15-under 265 and adding a team silver alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
India finished fourth with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, after a memorable final day in Aichi-Nagoya
India finished fourth at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Saturday, ending with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals as a late surge in archery, golf, cricket, hockey and wrestling lifted the tally to 85. India could not match or better the 106 medals won in the previous edition, PTI reported, but 11 of its 21 golds came in the last two days.
Teenage archer Kumkum Mohod and golfer Pranavi Urs led the standout wins. Kumkum, 17, became the first Indian woman archer to win an individual recurve gold, while Pranavi became the first Indian woman to take the individual golf title. Saturday’s gold rush was also driven by title defences in men’s cricket and men’s hockey.
India’s final placing could still shift slightly because a couple of equestrian events are scheduled on Sunday and Uzbekistan, the nearest challenger, remains in contention. Even so, the closing weekend changed the mood of India’s campaign after shooters and badminton players fell short of expectations.
Archery Campaign
Kumkum made history as she beat South Korea’s Oh Yejin 6-5 in the women’s individual recurve final to become the first Indian woman archer to win that title. PTI reported that the Maharashtra teenager had already beaten reigning world champion Kang Chaeyoung in the quarterfinal and China’s Jingyi Zhu, a world championships silver medallist and former world number one, in the semifinal.
Kumkum will return with two gold medals and one silver. She also secured an individual quota place for India in the Olympic Games, capping a dream debut at the Asian Games.
India’s archers closed with nine medals, including five golds. The contingent had already swept the compound team event golds and won a first-ever women’s team recurve gold before Neeraj Chauhan beat Dhiraj Bommadevara in the men’s individual bronze playoff.
Pranavi’s Golf Gold
Pranavi Urs, the 23-year-old from Mysore won the women’s individual golf gold after taking a one-stroke lead into the final round. She had been unable to sleep the previous night because of nerves, but recovered from a triple bogey on the third hole, which wiped out her three-stroke overnight lead.
Pranavi responded with three birdies and shot an even-par 70 in the final round. She finished at 15-under 265, one stroke clear of the field. “I like being the first to do things. People will come along to do more but the first will always be the first,” Pranavi said to PTI after the historic triumph.
Her round also carried India to the women’s team silver. Aditi Ashok shot 67 in the final round to finish tied 14th, while Diksha Dagar shot 77 to end tied 23rd. India finished at 14-under 546, behind China’s 22-under 538.
Cricket And Hockey
The expected golds arrived as Shreyas Iyer-led India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in Nisshin to defend the men’s cricket title after piling up 211 for 6. Abhishek Sharma blasted 61 off 28 balls with seven sixes and Tilak Varma struck an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls.
Pakistan finished at 192 for 6 despite Hasan Nawaz’s 96 off 51 balls. Jasprit Bumrah returned 0/33 in 4 overs and Washington Sundar took 2/29 in 4 overs as India stretched the head-to-head against Pakistan since the start of the 2024 T20 World Cup to 6-0.
India’s men then dominated the hockey final in Kakamigahara. Harmanpreet Singh-led India beat Malaysia 5-1 to retain the title and seal direct qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Harmanpreet scored in the 11th and 57th minutes, while Jugraj Singh (23rd), Hardik Singh (42nd) and Shilanand Lakra (54th) also found the net. Shello Silverius scored Malaysia’s only goal in the 14th minute.
The men’s triumph came a day after the women beat China 1-0 to win gold after 44 years and book an Olympic spot. It was the first time both Indian hockey teams finished on top in the same edition of the continental showpiece. Harmanpreet also ended as the tournament’s top scorer with 12 goals.
Wrestling Finish
The Olympic bronze-medallist Aman Sehrawat added another gold.
He beat North Korea’s reigning world champion Chong Song Han 10-7 in the men’s 57kg final to upgrade the bronze he had won at the previous Asian Games. India’s other medal on the mat on Saturday came from Antim Panghal, who lost to Japan’s Moe Miyooka in the women’s 53kg final and took silver.
India’s wrestlers ended with six medals, two gold, two silver and two bronze. It was one of the team’s best wrestling shows at the event, especially after missing out on top-of-the-podium place in Hangzhou Games in 2023. Sujeet Kalkal had won the first wrestling gold on Friday, while India’s previous two golds in the sport at the Asian Games had come in Jakarta in 2018 through Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat.