Deepak Punia Wins Bronze Medal in 97kg Freestyle Wrestling At Asian Games

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Indian grappler Deepak Punia secured the bronze medal in the men's freestyle 97kg category at the Asian Games on Saturday, October 3rd.

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Indian wrestler Deepak Punia. Photo: X | India All Sports

Indian grappler Deepak Punia secured the bronze medal in the men's freestyle 97kg category at the Asian Games on Saturday, October 3rd.

Competing against Mongolia's Ganbaatar Gankhuyag, Punia engaged in a fiercely fought tactical battle. After establishing a solid 2-0 lead in the opening period, Deepak absorbed intense pressure in the second period as Gankhuyag fought back with a point.

Displaying immense grit and defensive resilience, Punia held his ground to clinch a narrow 2-1 victory, sealing a well-deserved podium finish for India

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