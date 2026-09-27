Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh Wins Silver After Straight-Games Defeat In Women’s Squash Final

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Anahat Singh won silver in the women’s singles squash event at the Asian Games 2026 after a straight-games defeat to Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the gold medal match at Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena. The young Indian star’s run to the final added another medal to India’s tally and marked a proud moment for Indian squash.

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Indian squash player Anahat Singh. Photo: File

The young Indian star Anahat Singh put up a spirited fight at the Asian Games 2026, adding a brilliant silver medal to India's tally in the women's singles squash event. Competing in the gold medal match at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena, the young Indian star faced Malaysia's experienced Sivasangari Subramaniam.

Anahat fought valiantly against her formidable opponent but ultimately fell short in straight games, losing 4-11, 4-11, 4-11 as Sivasangari sealed the championship.

Despite the disappointment in the summit clash, Anahat’s stellar run to the final and her podium finish mark a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for Indian squash on the continental stage. The result adds another medal to India's tally at the Games. It also caps a strong run by Anahat, whose march to the final and podium finish stand out as a proud moment for Indian squash on the continental stage.

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