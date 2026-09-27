India Vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final Preview: Live Streaming, Squad, Head To Head - All you Need to know

India will lock horns with Afghanistan in the Asian Games quarter-final on Monday, September 28, at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin.
Across 12 total matches played between the two sides, India holds a commanding edge with 11 wins and zero defeats against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan advanced to the quarter-finals as Group A runners-up, while the Shreyas Iyer-led Indian side enters directly at the quarter-final stage.
India are all set to face Afghanistan in an Asian Games quarter-final on Monday, September 28, at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. It is going to be a repeat of the 2023 Asian Games final, where India were declared champions due to higher seeding, after rain didn't let the second innings take place.
Afghanistan qualified for the quarter-final after finishing second in the Group A points table. Afghanistan had two points after winning against Japan and losing against Nepal.
The men's cricket team will look to replicate the success achieved by the women's team, which went on to win the gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka in the final.
India will begin their campaign in the quarter-finals after receiving a direct entry into the quarter-finals based on their seeding.
The Shreyas Iyer-led side played a historic one-off T20I against Japan ahead of the Asian Games, giving them a better idea of the conditions. Japan tested the Indian batters in a five-over contest, where the latter scored 32/4, before restricting the hosts to 30/3.
With a crucial spot in the semi-finals on the line, India will be eager to assert their dominance early and avoid any slip-ups against a dangerous Afghan side.
All you need to know about India Vs Afghanistan Asian Games Quarter-Final match
What is the head-to-head record between India and Afghanistan in T20I?
Total Matches Played: 12
India Won: 11
Afghanistan: 0
No Result: 1
When and where will the India Vs Afghanistan Asian Games Quarter-Final match take place?
The Asian Games Quarter-Final match between India and Afghanistan will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, on Monday, September 28.
What time will the India Vs Afghanistan Asian Games Quarter-Final match begin?
The Asian Games Quarter-Final match between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs Afghanistan Asian Games Quarter-Final match?
The Asian Games Quarter-Final match between India and Afghanistan will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.
How can fans watch the India Vs Afghanistan Asian Games Quarter-Final match online in India?
The Asian Games Quarter-Final match between India and Afghanistan will be streamed live in India on SonyLIV.
India Vs Afghanistan Asian Games - Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Afghanistan: Darwish Rasooli (c), Mohammad Ishaq, Imran Mir, Najibullah Zadran, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Khalid Taniwal, Mohammad Akram, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Farmanullah Safi, Hassan Eisakhil, Faisal Shinozada, Arab Gul Momand.