Turkey Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Mbappé Fires Les Bleus To 1-0 Win In Open To Kick-Off Zinedine Zidane Era

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 26 September 2026 5:12 pm

Zinedine Zidane’s managerial debut for France began with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Turkey at the Yildiz Entegre Kocaeli Stadyumu in Izmit, kicking off their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League group stage campaign. Despite controlling possession early on, Les Bleus were tested by a resilient Turkish side. The breakthrough arrived in the 54th minute when a swift attacking move released Kylian Mbappé on the edge of the box, who slotted home a clinical low finish. However, the goal came at a steep price; Mbappé picked up a knee injury during the sequence and had to be immediately replaced. Trailing by a goal, Turkey mounted intense pressure in the second half, with Arda Güler forcing sharp saves and pushing the French backline deep. The hosts' comeback efforts suffered a severe blow in the 87th minute when goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır received a red card for handling outside his area. Despite late surges and numerical disadvantage, France held firm to secure the clean-sheet win.