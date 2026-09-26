Turkey Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Mbappé Fires Les Bleus To 1-0 Win In Open To Kick-Off Zinedine Zidane Era

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Zinedine Zidane’s managerial debut for France began with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Turkey at the Yildiz Entegre Kocaeli Stadyumu in Izmit, kicking off their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League group stage campaign. Despite controlling possession early on, Les Bleus were tested by a resilient Turkish side. The breakthrough arrived in the 54th minute when a swift attacking move released Kylian Mbappé on the edge of the box, who slotted home a clinical low finish. However, the goal came at a steep price; Mbappé picked up a knee injury during the sequence and had to be immediately replaced. Trailing by a goal, Turkey mounted intense pressure in the second half, with Arda Güler forcing sharp saves and pushing the French backline deep. The hosts' comeback efforts suffered a severe blow in the 87th minute when goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır received a red card for handling outside his area. Despite late surges and numerical disadvantage, France held firm to secure the clean-sheet win.

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Turkey vs France Nations League Soccer highlights
French players apploud to their fans after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and France in Izmit, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs France Nations League Soccer highlights-Turkeys Salih Ozcan
Turkey's Salih Ozcan, left, and France's Bradley Barcola fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and France in Izmit, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs France Nations League Soccer highlights-Frances Adrien Rabiot
Turkey's Zeki Celik fights for the ball with France's Adrien Rabiot, left, and Bradley Barcola during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and France in Izmit, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs France Nations League Soccer highlights-Turkeys Abdülkerim Bardakcı
Turkey's Abdülkerim Bardakcı holds France's Desire Doue during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and France in Izmit, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs France Nations League Soccer highlights-Ousmane Dembele
Turkey's Abdülkerim Bardakcı clears the ball in front of France's Ousmane Dembele during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and France in Izmit, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs France Nations League Soccer highlights-Kylian Mbappe
French players stand around Kylian Mbappe after he scored and injured himself during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and France in Izmit, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs France Nations League Soccer highlights-Adrien Rabiot
France's Adrien Rabiot goes for a header during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and France in Izmit, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs France Nations League Soccer highlights-Frances Jules Kounde
France's Jules Kounde in acttion in front of Turkey's Can Uzun during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and France in Izmit, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs France Nations League Soccer highlights-Frances coach Zinedine Zidane
France's coach Zinedine Zidane gives instructions during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and France in Izmit, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs France Nations League Soccer highlights-Frances Dayot Upamecano
France's Dayot Upamecano blocks the cross from Turkey's Salih Ozcan during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and France in Izmit, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

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