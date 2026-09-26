Asian Games 2026: India Edge Iran 37-34 In Thrilling Final To Claim Women's Kabaddi Gold

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The Indian women’s kabaddi team dug deep to beat Iran 37-34 at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium, winning the Asian Games 2026 gold and claiming their fourth title in five editions. Iran started without captain Zahra Karimi, but despite India racing to a 15-10 lead and a double-digit halftime cushion (22-16), Iran stormed back. Sparked by Saniya Naeimi and Atena Madadi, Iran slashed the deficit to 27-26 with eight minutes left. Under immense pressure, Ritu Negi pulled off a clutch super tackle, and Pooja delivered vital raids to restore a 34-28 lead. India expertly ran down the clock to seal the 37-34 victory. Captain Pushpa Rana noted they fought till the end. Chinese Taipei and Nepal secured bronze in the eight-team event.

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India at Asian Games 2026 Indian Women's team win Kabaddi gold
Gold medalist, team India poses for a group photo after the women's kabaddi at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 India wins womens Kabaddi gold
Indian team members pose on the podium before receiving their medals for the women's kabaddi at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 kabaddi results India
Indian players celebrate after winning the women's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Bake
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Asian Games 2026 Silver medalist, team Iran
Silver medalist, team Iran poses on the podium after the women's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Bronze medalist, team Taiwan
Bronze medalist, team Taiwan poses for a group photo after the women's kabaddi at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Bronze medalist, team Nepal
Bronze medalist, team Nepal poses for a group photo after the women's kabaddi at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India beat Iran kabaddi final score 37-34
Indian players react after winning the women's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Indian Womens team win Kabaddi gold-Indias Pushpa
India's Pushpa, center, attempts a tag during the women's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Indian Womens team win Kabaddi gold-Irans Atena Madadi
Iran's Atena Madadi reaches to tag an Indian player during the women's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Indian Womens team win Kabaddi gold-Indias Sanju Devi
Iran's team members surround India's Sanju Devi during the women's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Indian Womens team win Kabaddi gold-Indias Pushpa
India's Pushpa, bottom, is tackled by Iranian players during the women's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Indian Womens team win Kabaddi gold-Irans Zahra Karimi
Iran's Zahra Karimi, second left, is tackled by Indian players during the women's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Indian Womens team win Kabaddi gold-
India's team members line up ahead of the women's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

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