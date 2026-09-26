Asian Games 2026: India Edge Iran 37-34 In Thrilling Final To Claim Women's Kabaddi Gold

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 26 September 2026 5:03 pm

The Indian women’s kabaddi team dug deep to beat Iran 37-34 at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium, winning the Asian Games 2026 gold and claiming their fourth title in five editions. Iran started without captain Zahra Karimi, but despite India racing to a 15-10 lead and a double-digit halftime cushion (22-16), Iran stormed back. Sparked by Saniya Naeimi and Atena Madadi, Iran slashed the deficit to 27-26 with eight minutes left. Under immense pressure, Ritu Negi pulled off a clutch super tackle, and Pooja delivered vital raids to restore a 34-28 lead. India expertly ran down the clock to seal the 37-34 victory. Captain Pushpa Rana noted they fought till the end. Chinese Taipei and Nepal secured bronze in the eight-team event.