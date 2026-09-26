Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Claims Men's Shot Put Silver Behind Record-Breaking Iran Throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured the silver medal in the shot put with a 20.64m throw
Iran's Mohammadreza took gold and set a new Games record of 20.81m, ending Toor's reign
The podium finish adds another prestigious medal to the veteran Indian thrower's decorated career
Tajinderpal Singh Toor's bid to become the first Indian to win three straight Asian Games shot put golds fell agonisingly short in Nagoya, as the two-time defending champion had to settle for silver with a best effort of 20.64m. Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise produced the throw of the competition, a Games Record 20.81m, to deny Toor the top step and claim gold.
Toor saved his best for his fifth attempt, a throw that moved him into second place and put daylight between him and the rest of the field, but Tayebise's mark — already locked in earlier in the competition — proved out of reach. Toor's compatriot Karanveer finished 10th with a best of 18.40m.
The result still adds another major medal to one of the most storied careers in Indian shot put. The 31-year-old from Khosa Pando in Punjab's Moga district had won back-to-back Asian Games gold in Jakarta 2018 and Hangzhou 2022, and is also a two-time Asian champion, having topped the podium at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha 2019 and Bangkok 2023.
He holds the Indian national record of 21.77m, set in Bhubaneswar in 2023, a mark that briefly stood as the Asian record too before Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Tolo bettered it in 2024. Toor arrived in Nagoya on the back of a strong recent run, having claimed silver at the 2026 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tianjin earlier this year.
For Tayebise, the gold continues a rapid rise on the continental circuit — he had already won the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships title in Gumi with a 20.32m effort, and has now gone one better by dethroning India's two-time Asiad champion on the biggest stage. The silver adds to what has been a productive campaign in the field events for India's athletics contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.
Toor's silver was one of several strong showings for India in athletics on the day, with the men's shot put result coming alongside continued progress across the athletics program as the country pushed further into medal contention at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.