Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh Powers To Podium Finish With Stellar 10,000m Silver At Asian Games

The medal is the latest chapter in a breakout year for the Army athlete. Born into a farming family in Sirsa village, Aligarh, Gulveer joined the Indian Army through the sports quota and rose through the ranks to become Asia's premier long-distance runner. He first announced himself with 10,000m bronze at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, then swept both the 5000m and 10,000m gold at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi.