Asiad Ahoy! A Good Show at Asian Games 2026 Must For India

There is a palpable sense of anticipation as the curtains go up on the 20th Asian Games on September 14 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Especially so after India’s muted display at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games (CWG), Glasgow. The meagre haul of 39 medals was nowhere close to their best performance in the CWG history, largely due to omission of six disciplines where India won medals at the previous edition.