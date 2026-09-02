Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: India Men’s And Women’s Fixtures, Timings, Squads & All You Need To Know

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Asian Games 2026 cricket schedule, fixtures, timings, venue and India squads: Get all details as the men’s and women’s teams begin their gold medal defence in Japan

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule
Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule Photo: Dave Thompson/AP
Summary of this article

  • India’s men and women will defend their Asian Games cricket gold medals, with both teams entering the tournament among the favourites

  • The men’s team enters directly at the quarter-final stage, while the women’s side will begin with a quarter-final against hosts Japan

  • Cricket will be played in the T20 format at Korogi Athletic Park, with the men’s tournament running from September 24 to October 3

India will begin their Asian Games 2026 cricket campaign with both the men’s and women’s teams defending the gold medals they won at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Cricket will be played in the T20 format at Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, a newly developed cricket venue that is designed to meet international competition standards. The women’s tournament will run from September 17 to 22, while the men’s competition will be held from September 24 to October 3.

India’s women will face hosts Japan in their opening quarter-final, while the men’s team, captained by Shreyas Iyer, has received a direct berth in the quarter-finals.

Asian Games 2026: Complete Cricket Schedule

The men’s tournament features 10 teams. Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal form Group A, while Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman are in Group B. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been seeded directly into the knockout stage. The top two teams from each preliminary group will join them in the quarter-finals.

Men’s Cricket Groups

  • Group A: Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal

  • Group B: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Oman

  • Seeded Teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

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The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage, joining the four seeded teams in the quarter-finals.

Men’s Cricket Schedule

DateMatchTime (IST)
September 24Afghanistan vs Japan05:30
September 24Hong Kong China vs Malaysia10:30
September 25Hong Kong China vs Oman05:30
September 25Afghanistan vs Nepal10:30
September 26Japan vs Nepal05:30
September 26Malaysia vs Oman10:30
September 28Quarter-final 1: Pakistan vs 2nd Group B05:30
September 28Quarter-final 2: India vs 2nd Group A10:00
September 29Quarter-final 3: Sri Lanka vs Group A winner05:30
September 29Quarter-final 4: Bangladesh vs Group B winner10:00
October 1Semi-final 105:30
October 1Semi-final 210:00
October 3Bronze-medal match05:30
October 3Final10:00

Women’s Cricket Groups

  • Group A: India, Japan, Bangladesh, People’s Republic of China

  • Group B: Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand

Women’s Cricket Schedule

DateMatchTime (IST)
September 17Bangladesh vs China05:30
September 17Pakistan vs Thailand10:30
September 18Sri Lanka vs Malaysia05:30
September 18India vs Japan10:30
September 20Semi-final 105:30
September 20Semi-final 210:30
September 22Bronze-medal match05:30
September 22Final10:30

India Squads: Iyer And Harmanpreet Lead Title Defence

India Men’s squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Gunalan Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Nandani Sharma.

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