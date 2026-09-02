Aditya Dhar Backs Yash Amid Toxic Criticism, Fans Now Want The Two To Collaborate

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Dhurandhar's director's gesture soon caught fans' attention, with many now hoping the filmmaker and Kannada star join forces for a future project.

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Aditya Dhar Backs Toxic
Aditya Dhar Backs Toxic Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Aditya Dhar backs Yash with a brief Instagram shoutout amid Toxic criticism.

  • Fans immediately began demanding a future collaboration between Yash and Dhar.

  • No Aditya Dhar-Yash project has been officially announced so far.

Aditya Dhar backs Yash at a time when Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups continues to face mixed and negative reactions from critics and sections of the audience. The Dhurandhar director took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Yash from the Geetu Mohandas film, accompanying it with the actor's name and muscle and heart emojis.

The brief post was enough to get fans talking. As screenshots of Dhar's Story began circulating online, many saw it as a show of support for Yash amid the ongoing criticism around Toxic. Several fans also began speculating about whether the actor and filmmaker could eventually collaborate on a film together.

Aditya Dhar's shoutout to Yash gets fans talking

Dhar did not elaborate on his Instagram Story or announce any professional association with Yash. However, fans were quick to connect the post to the conversation surrounding Toxic, particularly as the film has been facing backlash since its release.

https://www.instagram.com/adityadharfilms/
Dhar's shoutout to Yash Photo: Instagram
Dhar's shoutout to Yash Photo: Instagram
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Some fans praised Dhar for publicly supporting Yash, while others suggested that a project bringing the two together could be a major pan-Indian collaboration. Comments calling for an Aditya Dhar-Yash film soon began appearing across social media.

The post also drew attention because Toxic and Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge were once expected to arrive around the same period before Toxic's release plans changed.

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Could Aditya Dhar and Yash Collaborate in the future?

For now, there is no official confirmation that Dhar and Yash are working together. The speculation remains entirely fan-driven, sparked by the filmmaker's simple social media gesture.

Yash had earlier addressed claims that Toxic was postponed to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor rejected suggestions that he had been afraid of the competition.

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Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. According to the latest box office figures, the film has earned over ₹229 crore net in India and crossed ₹315 crore worldwide.

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