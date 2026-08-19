Toxic Gets Higher UK Ratings For Violence And Sex Than Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Films

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Yash-led film scoring higher ratings for violence, sex and injury detail than both Dhurandhar films. Here’s a look at its UK runtime, content ratings and how it compares with Ranveer Singh’s franchise.

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Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups
Toxic UK Rating Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Toxic receives maximum UK ratings for violence, sex and injury detail.

  • Yash’s Toxic runs for 191 minutes and 41 seconds in UK.

  • Dhurandhar 2 received a lower 3/5 rating for sex.

Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has received an 18+ certification in the UK, with the Yash-led film earning particularly high ratings for violence, sex and injury detail. The BBFC has also listed a runtime of 191 minutes and 41 seconds for the film.

Toxic gets high BBFC ratings

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has rated Toxic 5/5 for violence, sex and injury detail. Threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm have received 4/5 ratings.

The BBFC described the film as containing strong violence including shootings, stabbings, throat slashings, torture, hangings and dismemberments, with graphic injury detail. The classification also notes sexual and erotic scenes, including sequences set in strip clubs.

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The film has been categorised as a Tamil-language title by the BBFC despite being made primarily in Kannada and English.

How Toxic compares with Dhurandhar films

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 were also given 18+ certifications in the UK, but their ratings differed across several categories.

Dhurandhar received 5/5 for violence and 4/5 for threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm. Its sex rating was 2/5.

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Dhurandhar 2, meanwhile, received 5/5 for violence and 4/5 for threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and injury detail. Its sex rating was 3/5.

Toxic therefore stands out for its higher BBFC ratings for sex and injury detail, alongside its maximum rating for violence.

Toxic release date and cast

Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

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After postponing its earlier clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Toxic is now scheduled to release in theatres on August 26.

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