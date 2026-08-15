Yash Questions Toxic's 'Vulgarity' Charges

Yash also revealed that filming Toxic was physically demanding, nudging him and director Geetu Mohandas to take additional care of Kiara during the shoot. “She is such a professional actor. She came into this film and I was a little worried because it is too demanding. The first time we spoke, she asked, ‘Have you ever done a rain sequence and all?’ I said, ‘Never, but it’s going to be good and easy.’ Then I saw the way she dedicated herself,” he said.