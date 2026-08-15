Yash Questions Toxic's 'Vulgarity' Charges

Yash questioned the vulgarity insinuations levelled against his upcoming film, Toxic.
He defended the filmmaker's right to artistic expression.
He insisted that the film will speak to Gen-Z.
Kannada superstar Yash's much-awaited gangster epic, Toxic, is nearing release after several delays. Its teasers and trailer have often attracted backlash from netizens who raised eyebrows over the intimacy and suggested misogynistic representation.
On Aap Ki Adalat, Yash responded to the criticism surrounding the intimate scenes in his film, the wider trend of films promoting sex and violence to an extreme degree and emphasised, “Vulgarity is wrong. I haven’t even kissed, as you may have noticed). There is a certain line, and we understand that. You have to shoot things aesthetically, and what may seem visually appealing later is the impact of cinema. That is a creator’s voice.”
Yash Praises Kiara's Commitment
He explained further, "Toxic is for Gen-Zs. It's for the conversations you guys are having, what problems you guys have with the seniors. It is about the questions you ask about that generation - what is wrong with them, why there are fixed rules, why things have to be done a certain way".
Yash also revealed that filming Toxic was physically demanding, nudging him and director Geetu Mohandas to take additional care of Kiara during the shoot. “She is such a professional actor. She came into this film and I was a little worried because it is too demanding. The first time we spoke, she asked, ‘Have you ever done a rain sequence and all?’ I said, ‘Never, but it’s going to be good and easy.’ Then I saw the way she dedicated herself,” he said.
The actor further added, “I must say, even after she was carrying, she came with 100% commitment. She was dedicated and committed. I was worried; Geetu was more worried. We were more like bouncers and bodyguards. We used to take care of her, but she has really dedicated herself to the film. Thank you, Kiara. This one is special.”
Toxic features Yash in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Nayanthara.