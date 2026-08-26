Who Is Geetu Mohandas? From Child Artiste To Helming Yash's Massive Toxic Actioner

Geetu Mohandas And Rajeev Ravi: A Creative Partnership

Mohandas is married to cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, whose own career is closely associated with some of the most distinctive visuals in contemporary Indian cinema. The couple married in 2009, and Ravi has collaborated with Mohandas on several projects. A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Ravi built his reputation through films such as Chandni Bar, Dev.D, Gulaal, That Girl in Yellow Boots and Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, before working on Bombay Velvet, Udta Punjab, Mukkabaaz and Maharaj. His work on Dev.D earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography, while his cinematography in Liar’s Dice won the National Film Award.