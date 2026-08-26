Who Is Geetu Mohandas? From Child Artiste To Helming Yash's Massive Toxic Actioner

Geetu Mohandas began as a child artiste before becoming an acclaimed filmmaker.
Her 2013 debut Liar's Dice earned two National Film Awards.
Toxic marks Geetu Mohandas's ambitious transition into large-scale mainstream action cinema.
Before delving into her journey, it is worth considering why Geetu Mohandas is such an intriguing choice for Toxic. Her career has taken her from acting in Malayalam films as a child to making intimate, critically acclaimed independent cinema. Now, she finds herself at the centre of one of Indian cinema's biggest action spectacles, directing Yash in a film that is unlike anything she has made before.
Who Is Geetu Mohandas?
If you know Geetu Mohandas only as the filmmaker behind Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, there is a fascinating career behind that credit. Long before she stepped behind the camera, Geetu Mohandas was a child artiste in Malayalam cinema. Over the years, she became an actor, then an independent filmmaker whose work travelled to some of the world's most respected film festivals. Now, she has made the striking leap from intimate, character-driven cinema to a large-scale action film starring one of India's biggest stars, Yash.
That journey is what makes Toxic particularly interesting. Mohandas is not a filmmaker who built her reputation on conventional commercial action. Her earlier work was rooted in human relationships, displacement, identity and difficult emotional worlds. Toxic, with its period setting, gangster narrative and elaborate action sequences, places her in an entirely different arena.
Geetu Mohandas Started As A Child Artiste
Born as Gayathri Das, Mohandas entered cinema at a very young age with Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare in 1986. She shared the screen with Mohanlal and her performance won her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artiste.
She continued acting as a child before returning to the screen as an adult in 2000 with Life Is Beautiful. Films including Thenkasi Pattanam, Valkannadi, Nammal Thammil, and Akale followed. Her performance in Akale earned her the Kerala State Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.
But acting eventually stopped being the destination. Mohandas had begun gravitating towards storytelling and filmmaking, and in 2009 she made her directorial debut with the short film Kelkkunnundo? The film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and won the National Film Award for Best Short Fiction Film.
From Liar’s Dice And Moothon To Toxic
Her first feature, Liar’s Dice, released in 2013 and established Mohandas as a filmmaker to watch internationally. The film, starring Geetanjali Thapa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, earned two National Film Awards, premiered at Sundance and became India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 87th Academy Awards.
She followed it with Moothon in 2019, a Malayalam-Hindi drama starring Nivin Pauly. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, while Mohandas had also received the Global Filmmaking Award at Sundance for the project.
What makes Toxic such a dramatic career shift is the sheer difference in scale. Mohandas has moved from independent cinema to a star-driven action spectacle featuring Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film has been mounted as a multilingual theatrical release, with action and production design forming a major part of its appeal.
Geetu Mohandas And Rajeev Ravi: A Creative Partnership
Mohandas is married to cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, whose own career is closely associated with some of the most distinctive visuals in contemporary Indian cinema. The couple married in 2009, and Ravi has collaborated with Mohandas on several projects. A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Ravi built his reputation through films such as Chandni Bar, Dev.D, Gulaal, That Girl in Yellow Boots and Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, before working on Bombay Velvet, Udta Punjab, Mukkabaaz and Maharaj. His work on Dev.D earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography, while his cinematography in Liar’s Dice won the National Film Award.
Their creative partnership is especially significant in Liar's Dice, for which Ravi won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography. He is also the cinematographer of Toxic, bringing his visual sensibility to Mohandas's biggest project yet.
That makes Toxic more than just another big-star action film. It brings together two filmmakers who have spent years working within India's more independent cinematic spaces and places their craft inside a much larger commercial canvas.
Why Toxic Is A Major Moment For Geetu Mohandas
Indian mainstream cinema has historically been dominated by male directors in the production of expensive action spectacles, gangster dramas, and star-led event films. That makes Mohandas's move into this territory significant in its own right.
She is taking charge of a film centred on Yash's enormous post-KGF stardom and on a scale far removed from the intimate worlds of Liar's Dice and Moothon. Reports have placed Toxic's budget in the ₹600-crore-plus range, although the exact figure has not been officially confirmed by the makers. The reported scale has consequently made Mohandas one of the most closely watched female filmmakers working in Indian commercial cinema.
More importantly, Toxic represents a rare crossing of worlds. Mohandas brings the instincts of an independent filmmaker to a film designed to play before a mass audience. Whether that combination works is ultimately for viewers to decide, but the gamble itself is fascinating.
And now, after years of delays and anticipation, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has arrived in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026. The film marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2 and gives Geetu Mohandas her biggest canvas yet.