Toxic Box Office Prediction: Will Yash Starrer Beat KGF 2's Day 1 Collection? Here's How Much It Is Expected To Earn

Toxic, led by Yash will hit the screens on August 26, 2026.
The action thriller is expected to have a strong start at the box office.
The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.
Toxic movie box prediction: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas gears up for its mega-release on Wednesday (August 26). The countdown is set, and a few hours away from the gangster action-drama’s debut. The pre-sales figures indicate that the film is going to be huge with grand production values and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Made on reported budget of ₹500 crore by KVN Productions, makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a huge success. And for obvious reasons, its box office performance will be compared with Yash's previous release KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), which fetched phenomenal business for the makers.
Toxic, which is marketed as a pan-India film has huge expectations from the audience, considering the hype around the film. But the big question is – what will be the opening day box office collection? Will it be able to break the record of KGF: 2? Here's how much Toxic is expected to earn on Day 1.
The buzz around Toxic
Toxic has caught everyone's attention and has been in the news since the release of its trailer. When it postponed the release date to avert clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, there were chatter that the makers didn't want to take risk. But eventually, everyone felt that it was a good decision by the makers as it has no major competitors at the box office currently.
Many viewers in the Hindi belt are gravitating towards the Kannada-language film and there are even early morning shows at 6 am in the Hindi belt as well.
For the unversed, Toxic was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions.
Toxic box office collection prediction for Day 1
“Out of all the languages, the hype is around the Hindi version because of the pan-India appeal of Yash,” says movie trade and PR expert, Girish Wankhede.
The film is set to capitalise on a lucrative holiday-extended weekend, driven by regional holidays for Eid-e-Milad on Wednesday (August 26) and Raksha Bandhan on Friday (August 28).
According to Wankhede, the Hindi version will earn not less than ₹40-45 crore on Day 1.
“Including all languages, it is expected to earn in between ₹75-80 crore at the domestic box office,” adds Wankhede which means it can't beat the opening day collection of KGF 2, which earned an estimated ₹134.50 crore nett.
“The craze we have seen in advance booking is very rare for a film be it in India or worldwide. If you see the visibility, from the outdoor to social media and print, it's taken all over. In Mumbai's the entire outdoor promotion is filled with Toxic and nothing else. It is like a big activity worldwide and one of the biggest releases till date,” he adds further.
“Tickets range are also very expensive. In some regular theatres, tickets are above ₹600-700 while in some they are not less than ₹1500-1600. I feel this is a huge achievement for the Kannada industry and also for the film. There are actors from almost all the major film industries under one roof. This combination and dynamics make Toxic a perfect masala potboiler.”
Scale over style?
Wankhede has less expectations from the story, saying, the film is all about “style quotient”.
“The film will run at the box office in the first three days due to hype. Five days are totally safe and the real test will be on Monday (Day 6). In five days, it will earn as much it can and rest will depend on the word of mouth. Intellectual audiences will watch the film after Monday,” he concludes.
Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.