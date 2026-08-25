Toxic Box Office Prediction: Will Yash Starrer Beat KGF 2's Day 1 Collection? Here's How Much It Is Expected To Earn

Toxic movie box prediction: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas gears up for its mega-release on Wednesday (August 26). The countdown is set, and a few hours away from the gangster action-drama’s debut. The pre-sales figures indicate that the film is going to be huge with grand production values and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Made on reported budget of ₹500 crore by KVN Productions, makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a huge success. And for obvious reasons, its box office performance will be compared with Yash's previous release KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), which fetched phenomenal business for the makers.