Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About ‘Narcissistic Abuse’ After Cryptic Breakup Post

Anupama Parameswaran describes two years of alleged narcissistic abuse.
Her comments follow breakup speculation involving actor Dhruv Vikram.
Neither Anupama nor Dhruv has publicly confirmed their reported relationship.
Actor Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about a past relationship and described the experience as two years of what she calls narcissistic abuse. Speaking to Dhanya Varma, the actor spoke about the emotional and physical toll of the relationship without naming the person involved.
Anupama Parameswaran recalls two years of pain
Anupama said there was a long period of pain and emotional destruction behind a recent Instagram post in which she wrote, “You have to let go of the dead end to finally find your peace.” She explained that the post was shared only after she felt she had healed enough to speak publicly.
Describing the behaviour she experienced, Anupama compared her former partner to characters from the Tamil film Anniyan. She said the person could move from being loving and attentive like Remo to becoming harsh like Anniyan before switching to the apologetic Ambi.
“There are two years of pain, physical and emotional destruction, behind that one post,” Anupama said in her conversation with Dhanya Varma.
She added that she lost a significant amount of weight during that period and lived in constant fear of not knowing which version of the person she would encounter.
Anupama on narcissistic abuse and public reactions
Anupama also spoke about how people respond when narcissistic abuse is discussed publicly. She divided audiences into different groups, including those who have experienced it and those who have little understanding of the subject.
The actor said the people she most wanted to reach were those who may be experiencing such behaviour without recognising it. She described that group as particularly important because they may still be caught in the same cycle.
Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram breakup rumours
Anupama’s comments come weeks after her social media post led to speculation about her reported relationship with Dhruv Vikram. The two worked together in Bison Kaalamaadan and were rumoured to be dating in 2025. Neither actor has confirmed or denied the relationship.
Bison Kaalamaadan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, was released in October 2025. Anupama has also appeared in Premam, Karthikeya 2 and Tillu Square, among other films.