Xavi Hernandez Named First Foreign Netherlands Coach Since 1978

Spain great Xavi Hernandez secured the Netherlands head coach position on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The 46-year-old becomes the first foreign-born leader of the Dutch national team since Ernst Happel in 1977-78.
Xavi signed a contract running through the 2030 World Cup. He replaced Ronald Koeman following the former manager's departure.
Koeman departed after a disappointing World Cup campaign. The Netherlands suffered an early exit in the tournament when Morocco eliminated them in the Round of 32 on penalties.
Xavi said he felt a "special connection to Dutch football" cultivated during his time in the Barcelona academy. Dutch legends Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels heavily influenced the Spanish club's youth system.
“You could say that I am a bit of a son of Dutch football,” Xavi said.
He credited Louis van Gaal, who gave him his Barcelona debut, and Frank Rijkaard as key influences. The pair ‘played an important role in shaping me as a player and coach’.
Xavi praised the national style as ‘attacking football, based on possession, with creativity, passion, and conviction’.
Xavi said, “Of course, the most important goal is and always will be to win, but I prefer to do so in a way that reflects those characteristics and that people can enjoy. The potential for this is there, as well as a solid foundation to build upon.”
Nigel de Jong, a former 2010 World Cup final opponent, now operates as the director of elite football at the Dutch federation. De Jong praised Xavi's vision of ‘dominant and attractive football, combined with the flexibility that modern elite football demands’.
“Xavi believes in those basic principles, has embraced that vision, and made it his own,” De Jong said. He endorsed the manager's ability to ‘connect with players and get the best out of a group’.
The Spanish midfielder played 17 years at Barcelona before finishing his playing career at Al Sadd.
He transitioned directly into management. Xavi coached the Qatari side Al Sadd from 2019-21. He then managed Barcelona until May 2024.
The new manager possesses a notable history against his current employers. Xavi was a member of the Spain team that defeated the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final, marking their third defeat in the title match.