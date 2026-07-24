Jurgen Klopp Replaces Julian Naglesmann As New Germany Manager After FIFA World Cup Debacle

A Associated Press Published at: 24 July 2026 3:51 pm

It is Klopp’s first coaching job since he left Liverpool in 2024 citing fatigue. He said he was “recharged” in comments while in talks over the Germany job

A Associated Press Published at: 24 July 2026 3:51 pm

Jürgen Klopp, who is expected to become the new head coach of the Germany national soccer team, is seen on the pitch prior to the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

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