In Photos: Gujarat Floods Leave Trail Of Destruction As Heavy Rains Batter the State

Relentless rainfall triggered widespread flooding across Gujarat, inundating homes, damaging infrastructure, and disrupting daily life in several districts. This photo gallery captures submerged streets, rescue operations, stranded residents, and the scale of devastation caused by the monsoon deluge

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Weather: Rain in Vapi
Vehicles partially submerged after incessant rains, in Vapi, Gujarat, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Rain in Navsari
Floodwater inundates an area following heavy rainfall, in Navsari district, Gujarat, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Floods in Gujarats Navsari
Residential buildings partially submerged after incessant rains, in Navsari, Gujarat, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: ICG rescue op at a village in Navsari
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) airlifts flood-affected people from a rooftop as part of a rescue operation, at Mendhar village, in Navsari district, Gujarat. | Photo: @CollectorNav/X via PTI
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Waterlogging after heavy rain in Ahmedabad
People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Rainfall in Ahmedabad
People gather near a construction site where a portion of the ground caved in following heavy rainfall, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Floods in Gujarat
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi with others during a visit to a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rains, in Navsari district. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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Gujarat CM inspects waterlogged areas
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with state Minister Rushikesh Patel inspect waterlogged areas following heavy rainfall, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI
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