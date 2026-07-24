In Photos: Gujarat Floods Leave Trail Of Destruction As Heavy Rains Batter the State
Relentless rainfall triggered widespread flooding across Gujarat, inundating homes, damaging infrastructure, and disrupting daily life in several districts. This photo gallery captures submerged streets, rescue operations, stranded residents, and the scale of devastation caused by the monsoon deluge
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