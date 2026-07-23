India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Toss Update: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Included As IND Bowl First Against ZIM In Harare

IND will bowl first against ZIM in the 1st T20I at Harare Sports Club
India are yet to win a T20I match under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy
Ashok Sharma will be making his debut for the Men In Blue
India face Zimbabwe in the opening T20I of their three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, aiming to break a troubling streak of poor performances in white-ball cricket. Shreyas Iyer’s team, which suffered a 2-0 defeat to Ireland and a 4-0 loss to England in his initial two series as captain, will be keen to return to form and secure a victory.
Regular opener Sanju Samson has been given a break for this series, allowing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to have an extended opportunity in the Indian team. The 15-year-old talent made his debut in the series against England but recorded scores of 13, 14, and 15 before being left out of the final game.
IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Toss Update
India have won the toss and have opted to field.
IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
India XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, and Mayank Yadav.
Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani.
Vaibhav Continues His International Journey
An intriguing storyline surrounds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting prodigy. He already holds the record as India's youngest-ever international debutant, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's legendary feat. Since then, the young opener has failed to make an impression in his first three international outings.
However, returning to Harare should provide a psychological boost, given it is the same venue where he smashed 175 off just 80 balls against England to help India lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup trophy earlier this year.
Also, the return of veteran coach VVS Laxman as a stand-in mentor serves as a calming influence.
Meanwhile, Ashok Sharma for India, and Ben Curran and Newman Nyamhuri are making T20I debuts today.
India's Tour of Zimbabwe 2026: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Cricket Series Live
Live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2026 will be available on FanCode. These IND vs ZIM cricket matches will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports TV channel, and also on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.
India Vs Zimbabwe T20I 2026 Cricket Series Schedule
India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I on July 23 (Thursday) at 4:30 PM IST;
India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I on July 25 (Saturday) at 4:30 PM IST;
India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I on July 26 (Sunday) at 4:30 PM IST.
All matches are scheduled to be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.