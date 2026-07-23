How Lovlina Borgohain Guaranteed India's First Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Without Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain has guaranteed India its first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after receiving a direct bye to the women's 75kg boxing semifinals
The Olympic medallist is assured of at least bronze under boxing rules that award medals to both losing semifinalists
A medal in Glasgow will complete Lovlina's collection of podium finishes at the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games
India have secured their first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 even before the opening ceremony, with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain guaranteed at least a bronze after receiving a direct bye to the women's 75kg boxing semifinals in Glasgow.
The Assam boxer advanced straight to the last four due to the small size of the draw. Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals, ensuring Lovlina a place on the podium before she steps into the ring.
Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals. As a result, Lovlina is guaranteed a place on the podium before stepping into the ring for her first bout.
She will begin her campaign on July 31 against Tarona Taafaki, with the winner advancing to the gold medal match. Victory would guarantee Lovlina at least a silver medal, while a defeat would still leave her with bronze.
The medal will mark a significant milestone in Lovlina's career. It will be her maiden Commonwealth Games medal after falling short in her previous two appearances.
She reached the quarter-finals at Gold Coast 2018 before losing to eventual champion Sandy Ryan and suffered an opening-round exit at Birmingham 2022. On both occasions, she competed in the women's 69kg division.
The 28-year-old, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and has previously claimed a World Championships title, will now complete an impressive collection of medals across the biggest multi-sport events.
With her guaranteed podium finish in Glasgow, Lovlina will have completed a full set of medals at the Olympics, the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.
The men's draws are significantly larger, with Jadumani Singh (55kg) and Sachin Siwach (60kg) beginning their campaigns from the round of 32.
Meanwhile, India could add to its boxing medal tally in the coming days. Kapil Pokhariya (men's 90kg), Narender Berwal (men's +90kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Parveen Hooda (women's 65kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg) all enter the competition at the quarter-final stage, with a single victory enough to book a semifinal spot and guarantee at least a bronze medal.
Boxing competitions at the Commonwealth Games are being held at Hall 5 of the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) from July 24 to August 1. Preliminary rounds will take place until July 29, while the semifinals and finals are scheduled for July 31 and August 1.
India's campaign at Glasgow 2026 officially gets underway on Thursday with lawn bowls before the opening ceremony later in the day.
India has sent a 191-member contingent, including 126 athletes, to the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The athletes will compete across eight able-bodied sports and five para disciplines, with Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu leading India's medal hopes.
India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Boxing Draws
Men
Jadumani Singh vs Aaron Cullen (SCO) — 55kg, Round of 32
Sachin Siwach vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (CAN) — 60kg, Round of 32
Aditya Pratap Yadav vs Abdulramon Abdulwahab (NGR)/Nuhu Batte (UGA) — 65kg, Round of 16
Sumit Kundu vs Jon McConnell (NIR) — 70kg, Round of 16
Ankush vs Happy Ngwira (MAW)/Zalaan Jan (ANT) — 80kg, Round of 16
Kapil Pokhariya vs Robert McNulty (SCO) — 90kg, Quarter-finals
Narender Berwal vs Michael Seko (SAM) — +90kg, Quarter-finals
Women
Sakshi Chaudhary vs Lethabo Modukanele (BOT) — 51kg, Round of 32
Preeti Pawar vs Deborah Mtenje (MAW) — 54kg, Round of 16
Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (ENG) — 57kg, Quarter-finals
Priya Ghanghas vs Niamh Mitchell (SCO) — 60kg, Quarter-finals
Parveen Hooda vs Sacha Hickey (ENG) — 65kg, Quarter-finals
Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (NZL) — 70kg, Quarter-finals
Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Taafaki (TUV) — 75kg, Semifinals