Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Highlights, BWF China Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Loses In Round Of 16 Clash

Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai, BWF China Open 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 1000 China Open men's singles Round of 16 clash between India's Lakshya Sen and Canadian Victor Lai on Thursday, 23 July, at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium

Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen aims to capitalize on his recent success after defeating Japan's Yushi Tanaka in the opening round of the China Open 2026. The 24-year-old showcased his skills by dominating the first game, but he struggled in the next one. However, he made a strong recovery to secure his place in the Round of 16. Lakshya is set to face another tough competitor, Victor Lai, on July 23. The Canadian athlete triumphed over Chi Yu-jen from Taiwan in his last match, executing a remarkable comeback after losing the initial game. Catch the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 1000 China Open men's singles Round of 16 clash between India's Lakshya Sen and Canadian Victor Lai on Thursday, 23 July, at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jul 2026, 05:08:25 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: 19-21, 11-21 What a fall for Sen in the second game! He cannot live up to the intensity from the Canadian shuttler as he goes down 11-21 in the second game and bows out of the tournament in tamely fashion.

23 Jul 2026, 04:54:11 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: 19-21, 5-9 Sen is struggling here. He has completely no clue to Lai's shots as the Canadian looks to amp up the pressure. Sen needs something miraculous now if he has to get out of this.

23 Jul 2026, 04:47:36 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: 19-21 Well, well! Yet another drama at the China Open and involving an Indian badminton player. Sen cannot believe it as he trails 0-1 in the match. He loses the first game 19-21 under dramatic circumstances and will have to lodge something special.

23 Jul 2026, 04:30:02 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: 11-7 Indian shuttler has taken 11-7 lead in the 1st game and it seems this will be a great battle between the two shuttlers. Sen will be looking to book his spot in the next round and keep Indian hopes alive.