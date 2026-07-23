Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Highlights, BWF China Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Loses In Round Of 16 Clash

Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: 19-21, 11-21
What a fall for Sen in the second game! He cannot live up to the intensity from the Canadian shuttler as he goes down 11-21 in the second game and bows out of the tournament in tamely fashion.
Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: 19-21, 5-9
Sen is struggling here. He has completely no clue to Lai's shots as the Canadian looks to amp up the pressure. Sen needs something miraculous now if he has to get out of this.
Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: 19-21
Well, well! Yet another drama at the China Open and involving an Indian badminton player. Sen cannot believe it as he trails 0-1 in the match. He loses the first game 19-21 under dramatic circumstances and will have to lodge something special.
Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: 11-7
Indian shuttler has taken 11-7 lead in the 1st game and it seems this will be a great battle between the two shuttlers. Sen will be looking to book his spot in the next round and keep Indian hopes alive.
Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: H2H
The two athletes have met on two occasions before, with their most notable encounter taking place during the All England Open Badminton Semi-Final. In a gripping match that lasted 97 minutes, Sen emerged victorious over Lai with scores of 21-16, 18-21, and 21-15. However, earlier in April at the Thomas Cup, the Canadian badminton player managed to reverse the outcome.