In Pics: Fans Celebrate Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release With Grand FDFS Festivities
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, finally hit the theatres on July 23 with huge fanfare. Across Tamil Nadu, fans flocked to theatres to watch the first day first show (FDFS), gathering in large numbers to celebrate Vijay's latest release with hoardings, firecrackers, music, dance, and emotional tributes. Have a look at the pics from the celebrations here.
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