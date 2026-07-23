In Pics: Fans Celebrate Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release With Grand FDFS Festivities

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, finally hit the theatres on July 23 with huge fanfare. Across Tamil Nadu, fans flocked to theatres to watch the first day first show (FDFS), gathering in large numbers to celebrate Vijay's latest release with hoardings, firecrackers, music, dance, and emotional tributes. Have a look at the pics from the celebrations here.

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Jana Nayagan movie release
A huge cutout and hoardings of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay installed as fans celebrate the theatrical release of his film ‘Jana Nayagan’, in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Jana Nayagan theatrical premiere
A man stages a protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination inside a cinema hall during the theatrical release of film ‘Jana Nayagan' starring actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Jana Nayagan KVN Productions
Fans celebrate during the theatrical release of film 'Jana Nayagan' starring actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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C. Joseph Vijay farewell film
Artists play ‘chenda’, a traditional percussion instrument, during the theatrical release of film ‘Jana Nayagan' starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay, in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Jana Nayagan theatrical release
A huge hoarding of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay installed as fans celebrate the theatrical release of his film ‘Jana Nayagan’, in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Jana Nayagan Thalapathy Vijay release today
Fans wear headbands bearing the title of actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay during the theatrical release of his film ‘Jana Nayagan', in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Jana Nayagan H Vinoth movie release
Fans wear headbands bearing the title of actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay during the theatrical release of his film ‘Jana Nayagan', in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CM Vijay last film release
A fan carries headbands bearing the title of actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay during the theatrical release of his film ‘Jana Nayagan', in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay film
A huge cutout, hoardings and posters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay installed as fans celebrate the theatrical release of his film ‘Jana Nayagan’, in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Theatrical release of film ‘Jana Nayagan
Fans celebrate with firecrackers during the theatrical release of film ‘Jana Nayagan' starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay, in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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cutout of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay
A fan carries a cutout of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay during the theatrical release of his film ‘Jana Nayagan’, in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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