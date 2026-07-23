Venice Film Festival 2026 Lineup Unveils Major Directors In A Stacked Awards Race

The Venice Film Festival 2026 lineup has officially been unveiled, promising one of the strongest editions in recent years with acclaimed filmmakers from across the world returning to compete for the Golden Lion. Casey Affleck, Hirokazu Koreeda, Lee Chang-Dong, Martin McDonagh and Werner Herzog headline a packed programme, while the festival also features major documentaries, debut features and long-awaited returns from celebrated directors. Studio-backed films, however, remain largely absent, continuing a trend seen earlier this year at Cannes.