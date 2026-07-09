Lee Seung Gi And Lee Da In Welcome Second Child As Their Family Celebrates A Joyful Milestone

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In welcomed their second child, a healthy baby boy together.
The couple previously welcomed their first child, a daughter, in February 2024 successfully.
Lee Seung Gi will return with his first solo concert in 13 years this October.
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have welcomed their second child, bringing another happy milestone to one of South Korea's best-known celebrity couples. The actors are now parents to a baby boy after previously welcoming a daughter. The announcement has been warmly received by fans, who have followed the couple's journey since their marriage and celebrated the latest addition to their growing family.
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In welcome baby boy
According to Dispatch, it was confirmed through a representative for Lee Seung Gi that Lee Da In had given birth to the couple's second son. It was also shared that both the mother and the baby were healthy, while Lee Seung Gi was said to be staying by his wife's side and helping with her recovery.
The couple married in April 2023 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in February 2024. Earlier this year, they announced they were expecting another baby. During an appearance on Hidden Singer 8, it was revealed by Lee Seung Gi that their second child would be arriving soon.
Lee Seung Gi balances family life with concert comeback
While embracing life as a father of two, Lee Seung Gi is also preparing for his first solo concert in 13 years. The event, titled 2026 Lee Seung Gi Concert – Gi Seung Jeon: Rock, is scheduled to take place on October 24 and 25 at Blue Square SOL Travel Hall.
Lee Seung Gi debuted as a singer in 2004 with Because You're My Woman before becoming a leading actor through dramas including My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, The King 2 Hearts and Gu Family Book. Lee Da In, the daughter of veteran actress Kyeon Mi Ri and younger sister of Lee Yu Bi, is known for her performances in My Golden Life and My Dearest.