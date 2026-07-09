Lee Seung Gi And Lee Da In Welcome Second Child As Their Family Celebrates A Joyful Milestone

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The couple, already parents to a daughter, shared the happy update through their agency as fans celebrated another heartwarming chapter in the actors' personal lives.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In Welcome Their Second Child Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In welcomed their second child, a healthy baby boy together.

  • The couple previously welcomed their first child, a daughter, in February 2024 successfully.

  • Lee Seung Gi will return with his first solo concert in 13 years this October.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have welcomed their second child, bringing another happy milestone to one of South Korea's best-known celebrity couples. The actors are now parents to a baby boy after previously welcoming a daughter. The announcement has been warmly received by fans, who have followed the couple's journey since their marriage and celebrated the latest addition to their growing family.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In welcome baby boy

According to Dispatch, it was confirmed through a representative for Lee Seung Gi that Lee Da In had given birth to the couple's second son. It was also shared that both the mother and the baby were healthy, while Lee Seung Gi was said to be staying by his wife's side and helping with her recovery.

The couple married in April 2023 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in February 2024. Earlier this year, they announced they were expecting another baby. During an appearance on Hidden Singer 8, it was revealed by Lee Seung Gi that their second child would be arriving soon.

Related Content
BTS concert - X
Ariana Grande Reschedules Eternal Sunshine Tour Shows - X
ENHYPEN BLOOD SAGA world tour adds Busan concert dates - X
Lee Seung Gi Solo Concert Announced After 13 Years Away - X
100 Days of Lies teaser - X
100 Days of Lies Teaser: Kim Yoo Jung And Park Jinyoung Lead Dangerous Spy Romance In 1932 Gyeongseong

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Lee Seung Gi balances family life with concert comeback

While embracing life as a father of two, Lee Seung Gi is also preparing for his first solo concert in 13 years. The event, titled 2026 Lee Seung Gi Concert – Gi Seung Jeon: Rock, is scheduled to take place on October 24 and 25 at Blue Square SOL Travel Hall.

New K-Drama Releases This Week - IMDb
This Week’s New K-Dramas: See You at Work Tomorrow!, Notes From The Last Row, Agent Kim Reactivated And Ongoing Hits

By Aishani Biswas

Lee Seung Gi debuted as a singer in 2004 with Because You're My Woman before becoming a leading actor through dramas including My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, The King 2 Hearts and Gu Family Book. Lee Da In, the daughter of veteran actress Kyeon Mi Ri and younger sister of Lee Yu Bi, is known for her performances in My Golden Life and My Dearest.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories