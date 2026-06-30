Ariana Grande Reschedules Eternal Sunshine Tour Dates Over Safety Concerns, Brooklyn And Boston Shows Get New Schedule

Ariana Grande rescheduled three Eternal Sunshine Tour concerts because of production challenges.
Brooklyn and Boston shows received new dates while existing tickets remain fully valid.
Singer said safety and delivering the intended production remained the highest priorities.
Ariana Grande has announced changes to her ongoing Eternal Sunshine Tour, with several upcoming concerts being rescheduled because of production-related challenges. The singer shared the update through social media, assuring fans that the difficult decision was taken to prioritise safety and ensure every performance meets the creative standards planned for the tour. She also confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the revised dates.
Ariana Grande explains Eternal Sunshine Tour schedule changes
In a statement shared on Instagram, Grande apologised to fans for the disruption and explained that the production team had been forced to revise parts of the schedule after unforeseen challenges emerged. It was stated that the changes represented the "best and safest option" after careful consideration.
The singer further assured fans that safety remained the highest priority and that the production team wanted audiences to experience the show exactly as it had been designed.
Which Ariana Grande concerts have been rescheduled?
Among the affected dates, Grande's Brooklyn concert originally planned for July 12 has been moved to July 14, while the remaining Brooklyn performances will go ahead as scheduled.
The two Boston concerts at TD Garden have also been shifted. The shows originally planned for July 22 and July 24 will now take place on July 23 and July 26 respectively. Fans were informed that they would receive updated information directly and that their existing tickets would automatically remain valid for the revised performances.
Away from the tour, Grande has also been making headlines following reports that she and actor Ethan Slater ended their relationship after nearly three years together. According to reports, the pair quietly separated several months ago but remain supportive friends. Shortly after the news surfaced, Grande thanked fans during a concert in Los Angeles for the kindness and encouragement they had shown her.
While the revised concert dates have now been confirmed, Grande is expected to continue the Eternal Sunshine Tour with the updated schedule, aiming to deliver the full production experience once the logistical issues have been resolved.