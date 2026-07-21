Swara Bhasker Shares Fahad Ahmad Detention Video Amid Mumbai Protest

Swara Bhasker alleged Fahad Ahmad was detained before being released after three-and-a-half hours.
Around 300 protesters were reportedly detained during the Mumbai CJP protest on Monday.
Celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh and Shabana Azmi publicly backed the student-led nationwide movement.
Swara Bhasker has alleged that her husband and political activist Fahad Ahmad was detained by the Mumbai Police during a protest in Dadar on Monday. Sharing videos on Instagram, the actor claimed that Fahad and several others were taken into custody while protesting the alleged forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from his hunger strike in Delhi and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent examination paper leaks.
Swara Bhasker shares videos of Fahad Ahmad's detention
In one of the videos, Fahad is seen being escorted by police officers while questioning why he was being detained. It was stated by Swara in the caption that Fahad and other protesters had been detained near Chaityabhoomi at around 4.30 pm and taken to Mahim Police Station. It was further written by her that, "This is India's democracy. Shameful state of affairs." Later, she updated the post saying Fahad had been released at 8 pm, nearly three-and-a-half hours after being detained.
Another video, reportedly recorded by Fahad from inside a police van, was also posted by Swara. It was claimed in the caption that the video had been sent to her at 4.30 pm before she alleged that peaceful protesters were being attacked by the Mumbai Police. Supporters were urged to gather peacefully at Chaityabhoomi in solidarity.
Mumbai protest and celebrity support for CJP movement
According to reports, around 300 people were detained during the protest in Dadar. The demonstration took place on the same day that Delhi Police allegedly used tear gas and lathis to disperse protesters marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament during a nationwide agitation led by the youth-led CJP. The protest followed the hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk after his three-week hunger strike over alleged examination irregularities and education reforms.
Several film personalities have publicly backed the protests. Riteish Deshmukh expressed solidarity with students on X, while Diljit Dosanjh, Vir Das and Sonakshi Sinha also voiced support online. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi joined the march alongside the protesters.