Swara Bhasker Shares Fahad Ahmad Detention Video Amid Mumbai Protest

Swara Bhasker shares videos of Fahad Ahmad's detention

In one of the videos, Fahad is seen being escorted by police officers while questioning why he was being detained. It was stated by Swara in the caption that Fahad and other protesters had been detained near Chaityabhoomi at around 4.30 pm and taken to Mahim Police Station. It was further written by her that, "This is India's democracy. Shameful state of affairs." Later, she updated the post saying Fahad had been released at 8 pm, nearly three-and-a-half hours after being detained.