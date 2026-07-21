Karan Johar Offered Rs 25 Lakhs for Aamir Khan's Shelved Film, Time Machine

In a 2021 interview, the film’s art director Bijon Das Gupta told Cinestaan that the film was “Back To The Future with an Indian touch.” He added that the film got shelved because of financial concerns. “Unfortunately, the producers ran into problems. So they could not go any further. I told Shekhar, ‘You take over the project, let’s give it to somebody else for production.’ But by the time it got there, there was a backlog of money the producers owed for various things. The film became the casualty.”