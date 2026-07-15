When Sonam Wangchuk Distanced Himself From 3 Idiots: 'If The Film Is Influenced By Me, I Am Not Very Proud'

Earlier, during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Wangchuk told Amitabh Bachchan, "If you say inspired, then I won’t deny it. A lot of people say the film is based on me, but I don’t agree with that. The right word is that it may have been inspired or influenced. At the same time, I don’t want people in this country to accept something simply because it is associated with a film. So even if the film is influenced by me, I am not very proud of it. And if it is not inspired by me, I don’t regret it either."