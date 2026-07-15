George Lucas Says AI Makes Filmmaking Easier, Criticises Hollywood’s Fan Obsession

George Lucas called AI an inevitable tool that is simplifying modern filmmaking processes.
The filmmaker criticised Hollywood for allowing fan feedback to influence creative storytelling decisions.
Lucas argued emotional storytelling should always take priority over focus groups and trends.
George Lucas has weighed in on the growing role of artificial intelligence in filmmaking while also criticising Hollywood's increasing dependence on focus groups and fan feedback. Speaking in a recent interview with A Rabbit's Foot, the Star Wars creator argued that films should be driven by storytellers with a clear creative vision rather than audience expectations.
George Lucas on AI in filmmaking
George Lucas described artificial intelligence (AI) as an unavoidable part of the industry's future. It was said by the filmmaker that AI had made filmmaking "much easier" and that resisting the technology would be like rejecting the arrival of cars in favour of horse-drawn buggies. He also remarked that "there's nothing you can do about it," adding that technological progress was inevitable.
According to Lucas, artificial intelligence can also help identify manipulated content and trace its origins. While acknowledging the risks surrounding the technology, he argued that responsibility should ultimately rest with the people using it rather than the tools themselves.
George Lucas criticises Hollywood's reliance on focus groups
Lucas also questioned the industry's dependence on focus groups and test screenings. It was argued by the filmmaker that audiences often do not know what they want until they see it, and that studios sometimes misinterpret feedback by allowing fan opinions to shape creative decisions.
According to Lucas, films should be made by people with stories they are passionate about rather than by committee. He stressed that cinema succeeds because it connects with audiences emotionally, adding that art is fundamentally an emotional medium.
The remarks were made during Lucas' interview, where he reflected on filmmaking, technology and the changing creative landscape.