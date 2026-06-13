David Beckham Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

David Beckham was bestowed a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
Tom Cruise showed up and praised his journey.
Beckham called the moment surreal.
David Beckham, the first English player to win league titles in four countries, was feted with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, the day the U.S.-hosted portion of the 2026 World Cup commenced with eight matches set for Los Angeles.
Before Beckham's address, Hollywood star Tom Cruise raved about his 20-year career, which saw him become the first English player to secure league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States, and France. Over a 20-year career, Beckham played for some of the world’s most prominent teams, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain.
In his speech, Cruise said, "His (Beckham's) is a Hollywood story. A boy who believed in something bigger than himself, had to work for every opportunity he received, went on to influence his sport, shaped culture around the world and created opportunities for generations who followed. For all the records, achievements and recognition, the thing that has impressed me most is that success never changed who he is. The same core values that got him here, are the ones he lives by today."
Beckham remarked: "I was obsessed with action heroes, so to stand here in front of my friend Tom Cruise – the greatest movie star of our time – is quite frankly mind blowing." He also noted the poignant full circle moment, adding: "The fact that mine and Victoria’s first movie date was Jerry Maguire is a pretty mad full circle moment," referencing Cruise’s starring role in the 1996 romantic comedy.
Beckham relayed his gratitude to his "incredible family" and "beautiful children", describing the achievement as "mind-blowing". He added: "I’ve always been a dreamer, but I could never have imagined that an honour like this would come to a working-class English soccer player like me. I grew up in the East End of London, a long way from Hollywood. As a young boy, I loved soccer more than anything and it was all I ever wanted to do. I always loved America, though, and its TV shows."
Beckham retired as a player in 2013.