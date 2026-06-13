David Beckham Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

In his speech, Cruise said, "His (Beckham's) is a Hollywood story. A boy who believed in something bigger than himself, had to work for every opportunity he received, went on to influence his sport, shaped culture around the world and created opportunities for generations who followed. For all the records, achievements and recognition, the thing that has impressed me most is that success never changed who he is. The same core values that got him here, are the ones he lives by today."