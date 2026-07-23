ICC Confirms The Oval As Venue For World Test Championship 2027 Final

The Oval is set to host the final of World Test Championship 2027 from June 09 to June 13 2027.
The year 2027 also marks 150 years of test cricket.
The Ashes 2027 will begin almost immediately after the final from June 18 to August 02 2027.
The ICC has confirmed that the final of 2027 World Test Championship will be hosted at The Oval, London from Wednesday June 09 to Sunday June 13 2027.
It's the second time that the iconic Oval would be hosting the WTC final after 2023 when Australia defeated India to win their maiden World Test Championship title.
England will continue to host the World Test Championship final after ICC awarded them with the hosting rights for 2027, 2029 and 2031. The Venue is decided by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
The 2027 final carries extra significance as cricket celebrates 150 years of test cricket and Oval being a historic venue will provide the setting for the beginning of this latest chapter for generations to come.
WTC Enters Into A Decisive Phase
With less than a year remaining in the current 2025-27 cycle, Australia is leading the charts winning seven out of the eight matches they played and defending champions South Africa and New Zealand remain firmly in the race.
India, two time WTC-finalists remain fifth on the table and will look for strong results to finish as top two.
The race will intensify over the coming months, with several important series scheduled.
West Indies host Pakistan in a two-Test series from July 25, while Australia face Bangladesh in August.
India will then host Sri Lanka in a two-Test series beginning August 15, with Pakistan also travelling to England for a three-Test series across August and September.
The Ashes 2027
The Oval is also set as one of the venues for hosting the Ashes which will begin days after the WTC final. England and Australia are set for the five test match contest from June 18 to August 02 2027.
The Ashes will open at Trent Bridge before moving to Lord’s, Edgbaston, the Utilita Bowl and The Oval for the fifth and final Test.
The 2027 WTC Final will therefore open a landmark summer of Test cricket in England, with the sport’s ultimate championship decider followed almost immediately by one of its oldest and most iconic rivalries.