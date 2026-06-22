Double Whammy For England After Oval Loss: Fined, Docked 12 WTC Points

England lose 12 WTC points for maintaining slow-over rate in Oval Test
They have also been fined with 50% match fees by Andy Pycroft
England have slipped to the 7th position in WTC standing after the penalty
England's misery both on and off the field continues as apart from losing the 2nd Test against New Zealand by 253 runs at Kensington Oval on Sunday, June 21, they have also been fined 50% of their match fees and docked 12 World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow-over rate.
The Three Lions were 12 overs short within the stipulated time, despite being given the extra time. The fine was levied by ICC match referee Andy Pycroft under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Also, Article 16.11.2 of the WTC Playing Conditions states that teams will lose one point for every over lost.
England's skipper, Joe Root, has acknowledged the offence and has agreed to the penalties, thus leaving no scope for any formal hearing. After losing and bearing the brunt of the penalty, England have now slipped to the 7th spot in WTC standings with 38 points and a point percentage of 26.39. They have lost 14 points because of slow-over rate in the current WTC cycle - 12 in the last match and 2 against India at Lord's last year.
Updated WTC Points Table After England's Loss
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Ded
|Points
|PCT
|1
|AUS (Australia)
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|SA (South Africa)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75
|3
|SL (Sri Lanka)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|4
|NZ (New Zealand)
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|40
|66.67
|5
|BAN (Bangladesh)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|28
|58.33
|6
|IND (India)
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|7
|ENG (England)
|12
|4
|7
|1
|14
|38
|26.39
|8
|PAK (Pakistan)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|4
|8.33
|9
|WI (West Indies)
|8
|0
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4.17
This has been England's perennial shortcoming since the WTC points deductions measure was introduced by the ICC. During the 2023-25 cycle, they lost 19 WTC points during the Ashes series and three points after the New Zealand Test in Christchurch.
England had earlier lost two points after the Trent Bridge Test in 2022 and another eight following the Brisbane Test in December 2021.