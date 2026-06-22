Double Whammy For England After Oval Loss: Fined, Docked 12 WTC Points

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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England docked 12 WTC points for slow-over rate along with 50% match fees deduction by match referee Andy Pycroft after 253-run Oval Test defeat against New Zealand

England lose 12 WTC points
England lose the 2nd Test by 253 runs against New Zealand in Oval on Sunday, June 21. AP Photo/Ben Whitley
Summary of this article

  • England lose 12 WTC points for maintaining slow-over rate in Oval Test

  • They have also been fined with 50% match fees by Andy Pycroft

  • England have slipped to the 7th position in WTC standing after the penalty

England's misery both on and off the field continues as apart from losing the 2nd Test against New Zealand by 253 runs at Kensington Oval on Sunday, June 21, they have also been fined 50% of their match fees and docked 12 World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow-over rate.

The Three Lions were 12 overs short within the stipulated time, despite being given the extra time. The fine was levied by ICC match referee Andy Pycroft under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Also, Article 16.11.2 of the WTC Playing Conditions states that teams will lose one point for every over lost.

England's skipper, Joe Root, has acknowledged the offence and has agreed to the penalties, thus leaving no scope for any formal hearing. After losing and bearing the brunt of the penalty, England have now slipped to the 7th spot in WTC standings with 38 points and a point percentage of 26.39. They have lost 14 points because of slow-over rate in the current WTC cycle - 12 in the last match and 2 against India at Lord's last year.

Updated WTC Points Table After England's Loss

PosTeamPlayedWonLostDrawDedPointsPCT
1AUS (Australia)871008487.5
2SA (South Africa)431003675
3SL (Sri Lanka)210101666.67
4NZ (New Zealand)531104066.67
5BAN (Bangladesh)421102858.33
6IND (India)944105248.15
7ENG (England)12471143826.39
8PAK (Pakistan)4130848.33
9WI (West Indies)8071044.17

This has been England's perennial shortcoming since the WTC points deductions measure was introduced by the ICC. During the 2023-25 cycle, they lost 19 WTC points during the Ashes series and three points after the New Zealand Test in Christchurch.

Related Content
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls bats on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London, Friday June 19, 2026. - Ben Whitley/PA via AP
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand will look to bag a huge lead at The Oval against England. - AP
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his century on day two of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London, Thursday, June 18, 2026. - Ben Whitley/PA via AP
New Zealand finish Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Oval against England at 291/7. - AP Photo/Ben Whitley

England had earlier lost two points after the Trent Bridge Test in 2022 and another eight following the Brisbane Test in December 2021.

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