Double Whammy For England After Oval Loss: Fined, Docked 12 WTC Points

England's skipper, Joe Root, has acknowledged the offence and has agreed to the penalties, thus leaving no scope for any formal hearing. After losing and bearing the brunt of the penalty, England have now slipped to the 7th spot in WTC standings with 38 points and a point percentage of 26.39. They have lost 14 points because of slow-over rate in the current WTC cycle - 12 in the last match and 2 against India at Lord's last year.