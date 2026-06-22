England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Matt Henry Stars In Kiwi Demolition Job To Square Series

New Zealand crushed England by 253 runs in the third Test at Kennington Oval to level the series at 1-1, with the decider to be played at Trent Bridge from June 25. Matt Henry scalped a six-wicket haul to break the back of England's massive chase of 463 runs and was well-supported by Kyle Jamieson, who bagged a three-for. Jamieson started the unraveling of the hosts' chase by sending two of the top three batters back, leaving them reeling at 40/3. Joe Root (77) and Harry Brook (58) forged a 97-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring some hope back, but once the vice-captain fell, the Three Lions could never recover and were soon bundled for 209 in 58.1 overs. The induction of Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson in the 3rd Test could inject some confidence in this England team as they head for the decider on Thursday.

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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket match Day 5 highlights-Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jordan Cox on day five of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match between England and New Zealand in London, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket match Day 5 highlights-Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root on day five of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match between England and New Zealand in London, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket match Day 5 highlights-Matthew Fisher
England's Matthew Fisher is bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry on day five of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match between England and New Zealand in London, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket match Day 5 highlights-Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer, left, is bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry on day five of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match between England and New Zealand in London, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket match Day 5 highlights-Joe Root
England's Joe Root reacts after being bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry on day five of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match between England and New Zealand in London, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket match Day 5 highlights-Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root on day five of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match between England and New Zealand in London, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket match Day 5 highlights-Josh Tongue
England's Josh Tongue reacts after being bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry on day five of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match between England and New Zealand in London, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket match Day 5 highlights-Kyle Jamieson
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates after England's James Rew is caught on day four of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match between England and New Zealand in London, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket match Day 5 highlights-Kyle Jamieson
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson is bowled by England's Matt Fisher on day four of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match between England and New Zealand in London, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket match Day 5 highlights-Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, left, reacts after being dismissed by England's Jofra Archer, right, on day four of the Second Rothesay Test cricket match between England and New Zealand in London, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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