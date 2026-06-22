England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Matt Henry Stars In Kiwi Demolition Job To Square Series
New Zealand crushed England by 253 runs in the third Test at Kennington Oval to level the series at 1-1, with the decider to be played at Trent Bridge from June 25. Matt Henry scalped a six-wicket haul to break the back of England's massive chase of 463 runs and was well-supported by Kyle Jamieson, who bagged a three-for. Jamieson started the unraveling of the hosts' chase by sending two of the top three batters back, leaving them reeling at 40/3. Joe Root (77) and Harry Brook (58) forged a 97-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring some hope back, but once the vice-captain fell, the Three Lions could never recover and were soon bundled for 209 in 58.1 overs. The induction of Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson in the 3rd Test could inject some confidence in this England team as they head for the decider on Thursday.
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