Toronto Shooting: At Least Two Killed, Four Injured as Gunman Opens Fire; Manhunt Underway

A shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair festival in Toronto left two people dead and four others injured on July 11, 2026.
Toronto Police launched an immediate manhunt for the active shooter, who remains at large as of July 12, 2026.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed devastation over the senseless violence that shattered the Latino-themed cultural celebration.
Gunfire erupted near Arlington Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, killing two people and injuring atleast four others on Saturday, July 11, 2026. The incident occurred during the Salsa on St. Clair festival.
In a post on X, police stated that six people were found with gunshot wounds. Police launched an immediate manhunt for the active shooter. Officers initially warned the public to avoid the area while they responded to the crisis. Police later stated the scene was secure.
"I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a social media post. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected."
Festival Atmosphere Shattered
The shooting took place in a bustling commercial area lined with shops and restaurants. Salsa in Toronto, a Latino-themed cultural celebration, traditionally draws large crowds on warm summer evenings, filling the streets with music and dancing.
A large police presence remained in the area after officers secured the scene. Police stated the suspect or suspects had not been apprehended.
Investigation and Suspect Search
As of July 12, 2026, Toronto Police Service has not released suspect descriptions, security footage or potential motives for the festival shooting. The shooter remains at large.
This incident follows a separate targeted shooting in North York on July 10, 2026, that killed 22-year-old Abdihamiim Aden.
For the North York murder, police are seeking three tall, lanky male suspects. The suspects wore all-black clothing and face coverings. They fled in a stolen black Honda Civic that police later found burned in Brampton. Police stated they have not established a specific motive or released security footage for that targeted attack.