Rashmika Mandanna Performs India's First Female Underwater Action Sequence For Mysaa

Rashmika Mandanna filmed India's first female-led underwater fight sequence without using an action double for her upcoming film Mysaa.
The actress spent nearly 20 hours underwater over a span of two days to complete the challenging shoot.
Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films.
Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mysaa is one of the most awaited films. She has shot India's first female-led underwater fight sequence without using a stunt double.
The makers of the film released a social media glimpse and behind-the-scenes stills of the underwater action sequence. The pan-India actress portrays a fierce new avatar in the upcoming movie.
Rawindra Pulle has directed the emotional action thriller, set in tribal lands. Unformula Films has backed the project. The movie combines a gripping narrative with powerful visuals. Mandanna's intense physical transformation and the unique premise have generated significant curiosity among audiences.
Rashmika Mandanna Mysaa underwater fight sequence
Mandanna completed the entire stunt sequence without employing a body double. The actress remained submerged for almost 20 hours across a two-day shoot to finish the scene.
Her endurance during the shoot surprised the entire crew. The underwater technical team and the director of photography said they "had never witnessed such a performance in the Indian film industry".
The complex shoot required unwavering dedication from the star. The sequence is being touted as one of the most ambitious action set pieces ever attempted in Indian cinema. Industry observers expect the scene to become a major talking point upon the film's release.
The production team shared official statements and imagery online to announce the milestone. The makers' social media caption read: "India's First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, led by @rashmika_mandanna. The Surface Was Never the Limit. Beneath the depths lies a battle unlike anything Indian cinema has seen. Get ready to witness the fury (sic)."
Rashmika also shared the announcement on her social media platforms.
"I know I've been MIA but this is what we've been doing...😄 This is by far the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in life!😄😄 We are crazy for this but that's what's gotten me so so excited!💪🔥🔥 Let's goooo! #Mysaa (sic)."
Mysaa release date
Mysaa is scheduled to hit the cinemas on July 17, 2026.