Rashmika Mandanna Performs India's First Female Underwater Action Sequence For Mysaa

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Rashmika Mandanna performs India's first female-led underwater fight sequence without a double for her upcoming 2026 action thriller Mysaa.

Rashmika Mandanna Mysaa
Rashmika Mandanna performs underwater sequence for Mysaa Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Rashmika Mandanna filmed India's first female-led underwater fight sequence without using an action double for her upcoming film Mysaa.

  • The actress spent nearly 20 hours underwater over a span of two days to complete the challenging shoot.

  • Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films.

Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mysaa is one of the most awaited films. She has shot India's first female-led underwater fight sequence without using a stunt double.

The makers of the film released a social media glimpse and behind-the-scenes stills of the underwater action sequence. The pan-India actress portrays a fierce new avatar in the upcoming movie.

Rashmika Mandanna Mysaa new poster - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna Treats Fans To Power-Packed Look In New Poster Of Mysaa On Diwali

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rawindra Pulle has directed the emotional action thriller, set in tribal lands. Unformula Films has backed the project. The movie combines a gripping narrative with powerful visuals. Mandanna's intense physical transformation and the unique premise have generated significant curiosity among audiences.

Rashmika Mandanna Mysaa underwater fight sequence

Mandanna completed the entire stunt sequence without employing a body double. The actress remained submerged for almost 20 hours across a two-day shoot to finish the scene.

Her endurance during the shoot surprised the entire crew. The underwater technical team and the director of photography said they "had never witnessed such a performance in the Indian film industry".

Related Content
Rahul Ravindran Defends The Girlfriend - IMDb
Shahid Kapoor Questions Cocktail 2 A Certificate Decision - X
Cocktail 2 X Review - X
Cocktail 2 advance booking report - X

The complex shoot required unwavering dedication from the star. The sequence is being touted as one of the most ambitious action set pieces ever attempted in Indian cinema. Industry observers expect the scene to become a major talking point upon the film's release.

The production team shared official statements and imagery online to announce the milestone. The makers' social media caption read: "India's First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, led by @rashmika_mandanna. The Surface Was Never the Limit. Beneath the depths lies a battle unlike anything Indian cinema has seen. Get ready to witness the fury (sic)."

Rashmika also shared the announcement on her social media platforms.

"I know I've been MIA but this is what we've been doing...😄 This is by far the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in life!😄😄 We are crazy for this but that's what's gotten me so so excited!💪🔥🔥 Let's goooo! #Mysaa (sic)."

Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa's first glimpse - Unformula Films
Mysaa First Glimpse: Rashmika Mandanna Roars In Never-Before-Seen Blood-Soaked Feral Force

By Garima Das

Mysaa release date

Mysaa is scheduled to hit the cinemas on July 17, 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories