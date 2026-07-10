Dhamaal 4 X Review: Early Reactions Call Ajay Devgn's Comedy A Nostalgic Laugh Riot

Dhamaal 4 X Review praises nostalgia, comedy and adventurous treasure hunt across exotic locations.
Early audience reactions remain mostly positive despite criticism of inconsistent humour and pacing.
Taran Adarsh and Subhash K. Jha awarded the film 3.5 stars each.
Dhamaal 4 X Review is finally in, and the first audience reactions suggest the beloved comedy franchise has returned with its trademark madness. Starring Ajay Devgn alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, the latest instalment appears to have struck a chord with fans looking for an easy-going entertainer. While most viewers are praising its nostalgic charm and adventurous setting, others believe the humour does not consistently match the franchise's earlier highs.
Dhamaal 4 X Review: Netizens praise nostalgia and comic chaos
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh awarded the film 3.5 stars. It was described by the critic as "mazedaar", while the film was praised for taking its signature madness to another level through a mix of slapstick comedy, treasure hunting, pirates, horror and adventure. Veteran critic Subhash K. Jha also gave the film 3.5 stars, appreciating its energetic storytelling, visual effects and family-friendly entertainment despite feeling parts of it could have been shorter.
Several viewers on X echoed similar opinions, with many calling the film a fun weekend watch packed with comedy and nostalgia. The reunion of the original cast has received particular praise, while performances by Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh and newcomer Anjali Anand have also impressed audiences.
Mixed reactions emerge despite positive word of mouth
Not every reaction has been glowing. Some users felt the comic timing of a few characters was stronger than the screen time they received, while others believed the jokes lacked the freshness of previous films. Even so, many agreed that the adventurous treasure hunt, exotic locations and chaotic set pieces make the film an enjoyable family outing.
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 follows multiple groups chasing the legendary treasure of Shaitaan Singh across a mysterious island. The comedy entertainer released in theatres on July 10.