Dhamaal 4 X Review: Early Reactions Call Ajay Devgn's Comedy A Nostalgic Laugh Riot

Dhamaal 4 X Review is finally in, and the first audience reactions suggest the beloved comedy franchise has returned with its trademark madness. Starring Ajay Devgn alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, the latest instalment appears to have struck a chord with fans looking for an easy-going entertainer. While most viewers are praising its nostalgic charm and adventurous setting, others believe the humour does not consistently match the franchise's earlier highs.