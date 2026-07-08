Satluj Row: Onir Slams Selective Censorship, Says Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan ‘Won’t Face Any CBFC Issues’

Honey Trehan's Satluj was taken down from ZEE5 two days after its premiere.
Filmmaker Onir criticised the regulatory action, alleging partial treatment by the CBFC towards films with different political narratives.
Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, faced a three-year censorship battle with the CBFC demanding 127 cuts and a title change.
Honey Trehan’s Satluj (initially named Punjab '95) was removed from the streaming platform ZEE5 just 48 hours after its digital premiere. As per reports, the government ordered the takedown over security concerns and non-compliance with IT Rules.
Filmmaker Onir criticised the regulatory action. He highlighted the "partial treatment" of Indian regulatory bodies like the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) towards films with different politics.
Onir calls out double standards in censorship
Recently, Neeraj Yadav's action thriller Chauhaan, starring Ajay Devgn, was announced. It revolves around the issue of stone pelting in Kashmir.
Onir wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, "Of course this will not face any issues with the CBFC board, nor will it be denied release as a hurting an entire state’s sentiments, nor will it be pulled off any OTT. But a beautiful, important, film based on REAL FACTS told in a manner NOT TO INCITE HATE will suffer (sic)."
"Recently I was told by the CBFC review committee, 'You can't show stone throwing in Kashmir,' when what was in my film is not any organised stone throwing, more an act of sudden impulse. Next, I see is the trailer of a film where the premise is the same," Onir wrote, contrasting it with the premise of Chauhaan.
Questions industry silence and accountability
The National Award-winning director reacted strongly to the Satluj India ban. He called it "Infuriating and very, very sad".
Responding to a news report claiming that the film could be misused by anti-India forces, Onir shared, "OR maybe it encourages people to ask for accountability. There will always be people who misuse good stuff, that does not mean u BAN the good stuff. Those who would misuse will find other reasons (sic)."
The director also condemned the lack of support from his peers. He wrote, "And once again, the industry at large is SILENT about what should alarm us all and it affects us all. How can we surrender our right to tell stories...especially such powerful sensitive stories," adding, "This democracy will die unless we all speak up against the ban on the film."