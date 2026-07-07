Ram Gopal Varma Reviews Satluj, Makes Emotional Appeal: 'Don't Do This To The Film'

Ram Gopal Varma praised Satluj as fearless cinema confronting difficult historical truths.
Diljit Dosanjh's restrained performance and Honey Trehan's direction received strong appreciation from the filmmaker.
Satluj remains unavailable in India after its long three-year release journey.
Ram Gopal Varma reviews Satluj with glowing praise, describing the Diljit Dosanjh-led film as a courageous piece of cinema that refuses to look away from one of India's darkest chapters. The filmmaker applauded director Honey Trehan's restrained storytelling and urged that the film should be watched and debated rather than suppressed. His remarks come amid ongoing discussions surrounding the film's removal from streaming in India.
Ram Gopal Varma praises Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Trehan
Sharing his thoughts on social media, Ram Gopal Varma wrote that Satluj felt less like a film and more like "a deep wound that will never heal". It was said by the filmmaker that Diljit Dosanjh delivered a performance marked by "quiet fury" rather than conventional heroism, while Arjun Rampal's portrayal added unsettling layers to the institutional machinery depicted in the story.
Varma also praised Honey Trehan's direction, stating that the horrors shown in the film were allowed to unfold through quiet investigation instead of sensationalism, making the emotional impact even more powerful.
Satluj controversy and Ram Gopal Varma's appeal
Reflecting on the wider debate surrounding the film, Varma said that art succeeds when it unsettles those in positions of power. It was argued by the filmmaker that Satluj fulfilled the true purpose of cinema by educating audiences without becoming preachy.
In his concluding remarks, Varma appealed that the film should not "meet the same fate as Jaswant Singh Khalra", adding that it deserved to be seen, discussed and debated rather than hidden. He also remarked that mainstream cinema often prioritises spectacle, while Satluj serves as a reminder of what truthful filmmaking can achieve.
Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Kanwaljit Singh and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. Originally planned for a theatrical release, the film eventually premiered on OTT after a prolonged certification journey before later becoming unavailable to stream in India.