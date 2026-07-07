Revathy, Padmapriya Resign From AMMA, Say 'Power Keeps Finding Ways To Protect Itself'

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

In a strongly worded joint statement, the actors said years of hoping for change had only reinforced existing power structures within the body.

Revathy, Padmapriya
Revathy, Padmapriya Resign From AMMA Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Revathy and Padmapriya resigned from AMMA after nearly a decade seeking institutional reforms.

  • Joint statement criticised patriarchy, accountability failures and entrenched power structures within the organisation.

  • Resignations renew debate surrounding the Hema Committee Report and women's workplace safety.

Revathy and Padmapriya have resigned from AMMA, saying their decision was shaped by years of disappointment rather than a single incident. In a joint statement shared on social media, the actors said they had spent nearly a decade seeking safer workplaces, dignity, accountability and equal treatment within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. They added that the organisation had failed to deliver meaningful change despite repeated calls for reform.

Revathy and Padmapriya explain why they resigned from AMMA

In their statement, it was said by Revathy and Padmapriya that they had remained with the organisation because they believed change was still possible. However, they argued that the resignations following the Hema Committee Report did not reflect genuine accountability and that, once public attention faded, "the same old order" returned.

AMMA Controversy Explained - X
AMMA Controversy Explained: Series Of Resignations, Disputes, Financial Irregularities And Harassment Allegations

By Aishani Biswas

The actors also said they had experienced silence and distance from colleagues while continuing to raise concerns about workplace equality and institutional reform.

Actors allege patriarchy and power politics within AMMA

The statement further alleged that "power keeps finding new ways to protect itself", with structures enabling inequality remaining unchanged despite leadership changes. It was argued that AMMA, originally created as a collective voice for actors, had increasingly become influenced by patriarchy and power politics, weakening its founding principles.

Related Content
AMMA Controversy Explained - X
Mallika Sukumaran and Lakshmipriya resign from AMMA - Instagram
AMMA Crisis: Ansiba Hassan Calls for New Leadership - X
Showcasing A Classic (Left to Right) Actor Joy Mathew, editor Bina Paul and Film Heritage Foundation director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur at the Cannes Film Festival - | Courtesy: IMDB

Revathy and Padmapriya stressed that leaving the organisation should not be viewed as defeat but as an act of self-respect. They also expressed hope that the Malayalam film industry would evolve into a space where future generations of women would not have to fight the same battles.

Shwetha Menon said she will not step down as AMMA president - X
AMMA Row: Shwetha Menon Breaks Silence After Court Stays Ad Hoc Panel, Thanks Mammootty and Mohanlal

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The resignations come amid continuing discussions around reforms within AMMA following the Hema Committee Report. Both actors, who have been associated with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), have previously criticised the organisation's handling of issues concerning women's safety, including its response to the 2017 actor sexual assault case.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories