AMMA Row: Shwetha Menon Breaks Silence After Court Stays Ad Hoc Panel, Thanks Mammootty and Mohanlal

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) crisis deepened after former president Shwetha Menon publicly challenged the legitimacy of AMMA's newly formed nine-member ad hoc committee, headed by Congress MLA Ramesh Pisharody. It was approved at the AMMA AGB on June 21 after Shwetha and her 17-member executive committee resigned.
On July 3, the Ernakulam Munsiff Court stayed the functioning of the ad-hoc committee and ruled that the executive committee led by Menon can continue in office until further orders. Following the court's order, Pisharody resigned as convenor.
The interim injunction came after Menon filed a petition.
On Saturday, Menon broke her silence via a social media post and asserted that the court intervened to prevent certain individuals from attempting to "hijack" the association by exploiting internal disputes.
Menon thanked senior actors Mammootty and Mohanlal for urging her to stand her ground and not to resign. She expressed gratitude to them for encouraging her to fight the legal battle and thanked AMMA members who supported her.
AMMA members' allegations against Shwetha Menon
Menon's statement comes after AMMA members Ansiba Hassan, Usha Haseena and Maala Parvathy addressed the media, defending the ad hoc committee and making serious allegations against Menon and some of her committee members, accusing them of attempted communal polarisation and advancing corporate and political agendas.
The actresses in a press meet on Saturday said that Menon's executive committee had lost its mandate.
They also argued that the previous committee should not be allowed to return to office, further highlighting the deepening divisions within the actors' body.